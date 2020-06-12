If you are interested in having a hair transplant and have already started searching for your options, “Hair Transplant in Turkey” would certainly dominate your searches. This is because people talk, they talk about their experience and share their opinion, both good and bad. And when the question is: ‘which is the best country for hair transplant?’ as if all people in the virtual world have been united, “Turkey” comes along as an answer.

I think the popularity of Turkey when it comes to hair transplant deserves special attention. This is why I write this article, just to have a closer look at Hair Transplant Turkey. And I am going to start with the main question:

Why Turkey is best for hair transplant?

A country connecting the West and East and that is still among the developing countries league, ‘shines out’ when it comes to medical tourism, especially in hair transplant. How and why?

There are many reasons making Turkey the best for hair transplant. The reasons include being close to the UK, no visa requirements, a beautiful country to combine hair transplant with a nice city-break.

But it would not be wrong to say that the two main reasons stand out. First, Turkey offers high-quality hair transplant treatments with the latest technology. Second, Turkey offers high-quality hair transplant treatments for much more affordable prices compared to the UK and the rest of Europe.

How much does it cost for hair transplant in Turkey?

OK, so Turkey offers hair transplant for affordable prices. How affordable? How much would it cost for you to have a hair transplant in Turkey?

The cost of hair transplant in Turkey starts from £1,900 which is the cost for an FUE Hair Transplant, not FUT. Plus, unlike the common practice in the UK by many clinics, hair transplant Turkey price does not change depending on the number of grafts. So, there are no last-minute surprises.

Turkey offers very affordable hair transplant treatments compared to the UK. I know this all seems to be “too good to be true”. In fact, one can even think that there should be a catch. To be honest, there is none. But how?

Why are hair transplants so affordable in Turkey?

Turkey has well-grounded reasons for offering affordable hair transplant treatments.

Hair transplant in the UK is known to be expensive; and among all other cities, London, usually, is the most expensive city to have a hair transplant. Let me ask you why? It is due to high labour and operational costs. High labour and operational costs inevitably affect the price of a hair transplant in London and the rest of the UK.

However, in Turkey, labour and operational costs are very low compared to the UK which at the end of the day, affects the price of a hair transplant in favour of the patients. Plus, the current exchange rate of GBP to Turkish Lira (TRY) is very high; 1 GBP is almost 9 TRY. That means that GBP has a strong purchasing power in the Turkish market. On top of that, the Turkish Government invests in medical tourism to make Turkey the “medical tourism hub” of the globe. In that effort, they offer incentives to the players in medical tourism including the hair transplant clinics. So, clinics in Turkey can offer highly affordable hair transplant treatments.

These are the main reasons why hair transplants are so affordable in Turkey compared to the UK.

Then, the following question comes along:

Is it safe to get a hair transplant in Turkey?

The cost of a hair transplant is one of the biggest drives for people to choose Turkey. But it certainly is not the only one. Especially, for the past couple of years, Turkey has become a magnet for hair transplant patients around the world. People choose Turkey not only because of the affordable costs but also high-quality hair transplant treatments.

Hair transplant in Turkey is offered by using the latest technology. One of the latest hair transplant techniques called the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is widely used in Turkey. FUE is very popular because compared to the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation), it offers pain and scar-free hair transplant.

As long as you choose the right clinic that offers high-quality hair transplant performed by an experienced and qualified medical team, it is absolutely safe to get a hair transplant in Turkey. And if you choose the right place to have your hair transplant in Turkey, your hair transplant experience will go beyond “just having a treatment” and become an unforgettable one.

Which is the best hair transplant in Turkey?

Medical travel companies like MCAN Health offer all-inclusive hair transplant packages that include accommodation at a 4 or 5-star hotel, airport transfers, full-breakfast and lunch on the treatment day at the clinic, English-speaking personal host, and all medication.

Along with FUE Hair Transplant, they also offer other latest technology hair transplant treatments such as DHI and Sapphire FUE as well as hair transplant with needle-free anaesthesia.

Only in Istanbul, there are a great number of hair transplant clinics. To decide which one to choose requires some research. A good reputation, the latest technology hair transplant, an experienced medical team are the things to look for. And if you choose the one that goes above and beyond for the best patient experience, then that would even be fantastic!