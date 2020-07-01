Search, the established provider of multi-discipline recruitment solutions, has embarked on a transformational growth strategy with the market launch of its new Search Recruitment Group brand.

Building on its established foundations and following a period of sustained market growth, Search CEO Richard Vickers – who joined the company from Page Group plc last year – is now leading the forward-thinking executive team into the organisation’s next phase of expansion.

The experienced and entrepreneurial board, comprising of Mark Bailey, founder and CEO of Group business Henderson Scott, and longstanding CFO Stuart Dick, are focused on delivering a trajectory of growth in every discipline of the business. And they believe the Search Recruitment Group structure provides a platform for creating a house of specialist recruitment brands.

Utilising advances in recruitment technology, and by maximising economies of scale by harnessing knowledge from across the organisation, Search Recruitment Group will deliver specialist services aligned to key market areas.

As part of today’s announcement, the group has also revealed the integration of its existing technology divisions, Search Technology and Henderson Scott, its highly successful 2018 acquisition.

Now operating under the reputable Henderson Scott brand, the integration will create a team of 60+ talented consultants, and will offer comprehensive talent solutions, offering an improved proposition for clients and candidates across technology, cloud, cyber & IT Sales.

Two new state-of-the-art offices will also open in Liverpool and Edinburgh, broadening the Henderson Scott footprint, supporting its continued focus on high growth and emerging markets, expanding further into the UK, as well continuing its success in Europe and the US.

CEO Richard Vickers said: “Within Search Recruitment Group there are many highly talented and experienced people working across a large portfolio of industries and sectors, with best in class knowledge of their markets.

“Through Search Recruitment Group we have a platform to leverage this expertise, and deliver market-leading recruitment solutions to candidates and clients in those sectors we specialise in.

“Our aim is to maximise talent from across the group and empower our teams to really make a difference, harnessing knowledge and skillsets, helping us make a real difference as the market emerges post-Covid.”

Mark Bailey, Group board member and Henderson Scott CEO said:

“Henderson Scott leads the way in the industry and it made sense to consolidate our Search technology brand into this market leading outfit, reflecting the vision of the Search Recruitment Group board to drive growth through our technology specialists.

“Henderson Scott has many long-standing and trusted partnerships with clients, as does Search Technology, so our adoption of an integrated delivery model will provide greater choice and access to expertise, all of which will positively impact our customers and allow us to service more areas of their hiring needs.”

Coinciding with the launch of Search Recruitment Group, the business has also launched its new group website https://searchrecruitmentgroup.co.uk

