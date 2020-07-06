Loading speed, responsiveness, and the use of lightweight assets are backbones of successful websites – if you have a slow WordPress website, not only users have to wait around for seconds after each interaction with your site (which will quickly get annoying and encourage them to visit other sites), but it will reduce organic traffic from search engine and social media as they punish slow and badly coded websites. That’s why improving the speed of your WordPress website is one of the biggest improvements you can make to improve your site’s metrics. This article will help you learn a few actionable ways you can take right now to immensely improve the speed of your website and make it more responsive.

#1 Identify What’s Slowing Down Your Website

How are you going to improve your site’s speed if you don’t identify what’s slowing it down first? Thankfully, there are multiple tools you can use to identify both page-level and site-wide issues slowing down your WordPress website.

The most popular of these tools is the Google PageSpeed tool that analyzes a particular page and provides actionable ways for you to work on. There are other free and paid tools like WebpageTest, MaxCDNTools, etc. you can use to complement PageSpeed.

#2 Compress and Minify Your Site’s Assets

Almost always, when a website is excessively slow, it is because it uses large assets that take a lot of bandwidth and time to download. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, the main building blocks of websites, are all just plain text and they take almost no bandwidth loading and minimal processing power for the browser to decipher, but it is the images, animations, sounds, videos, and icons that take a disproportionate amount of time to decipher and load.

That’s why you can expect to cut loading speeds in half by only minimizing the assets. Thankfully, not only there are websites that you can upload your assets to and automatically receive minified versions of them, but there are plugins you can install that automatically identify and compress the assets you use on your website.

Although we recognize that some designs don’t lend themselves to compressions, and in those cases, implementing a whole new design might be the only viable choice. Thankfully, there are services like https://acclaim.agency/sketch-to-html-service that can help you!

#3 Change Hosting

Sometimes, the problem isn’t with the website itself, but it is with the host – sadly, there are thousands of low-quality WordPress hosts out there. They provide slow bandwidth, resulting in the website being down often, and fail to serve certain geographical locations completely.

Thankfully, migrating to a new host is hardly difficult – most high-end hosts provide migration tools to help make your job much easier. While you might’ve started with a cheap bad host at the start, you most likely need to move to a new better host as your website grows.

#4 Remove Unnecessary Bloat

You need to make sure you always maintain your WordPress website and remove unnecessary bloat, and WordPress bloat includes many things: