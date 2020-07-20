Residing in London and established by Steve Dodsworth and Chelsea Leigh Macleod Worthily Films is an Independent Film Company. Its first short film WAITING FOR TIME was in pre-production overwhelmingly by remote online working using Zoom. A screenplay by Paul Chronnell and directed by The Bashford Twins.

In this article, we ask The Bashford Twins about their experience dealing with what has been called perhaps the earliest short film to be shot in the UK after lockdown. We investigate the experience of the shooting procedure and explore The Bashford Twins, their objectives and likely arrangements.

1) How was it developing Waiting for Time?

Waiting For Time evolution during the COVID pandemic took a great deal of arranging and planning from producers Chelsea Leigh Macleod and Steve Dodsworth at Worthily Films to ensure everybody had a sense of security.

Each gathering in pre-production was done through Zoom. Casting was done on-line up to the point when we at last got the opportunity to meet Ariyon Bakare and Jade Harrison face to face to rehearse a few days before shooting started. It was as we wished, stress-free and delightful, even with the social distancing.

On first day of shooting, we were eager to get back on set, particularly since we were shooting on overly 16mm film for the first time. It had been an aspiration of our own to shoot on film and Worthily Films gave us that chance.

2) What’s your greatest achievement?

There’s been a great deal of things we’ve achieved that we’re extremely glad for, the principle one would be the journey we embarked on to make a profession from filmmaking. We experienced childhood in Blackburn, which is an unassuming community in Lancashire. Having goals of being a movie executive, there weren’t any open doors there, which pushed us to settle on the choice to offer the entirety of our kit and moved to London to live in a converted over shed in somebody’s yard for a year. We did intern work at Pinewood Studios and in the long run fashioned more work and contacts there to begin making our own films.

3) What’s your preferred things about the business?

Meeting and working with new individuals everywhere throughout the world are what’s extraordinary about this industry. You get the opportunity to make a film family and just the individuals who have been making films know precisely what we mean. You form a trust and bond with everybody that you work with for the remainder of your vocation. It’s additionally the thrill of doing new ventures. One week we’ll be on a commercial film, and afterward the following week we’ll be coordinating a music video. It’s a great industry to be associated with.

4) What are your likely next steps?

Our objective since we were 13 has been to be the first twins to win a BAFTA and Academy Award for Best Director, however right now we’re getting a trill out of building our craft. It is anything but a race to direct any feature film that falls on our lap, we’d rather wait for a film we’re energetic about making. We’re remaining patient and anticipating shooting the following project with Worthily Films, regardless of whether that is a feature or television series. In the event that we get anyplace close to our 13-year-old objective, we’ll be glad.

Waiting for Time, by Worthily Films is as of writing in post-production and getting ready for a positive festival run. Screenwriter, Paul Chronnell has been taking a shot at the new content follow on feature film and an energizing television. Worthily Films is building up its slate.

Worthily Films says a worldwide pandemic a good time to make a film.