What is CBD oil & is it legal in the UK?

The cannabis industry is arguably, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Given the massive adoption in the last decade even in the light of illegal markets controlled by drug traffickers. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a phytocannabinoid discovered in 1940. It is ones of the 113 identified Cannabinoids in Cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant’s extract.

Cannabidiol occurs naturally, and it is usually found in the resinous flower of Cannabis, a plant with rich history which served as medicines thousands of years ago. Nowadays, the health properties of CBD are being tested and confirmed by scientists around the world. Cannabis can be consumed in many ways from oils, edibles, capsules and creams. People use CBD in the way that suites their needs and lifestyle.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is made from cannabidiol which is extracted from the hemp plant, which is then mixed with a carrier oil such as MCT or Olive oil. For CBD oil to be legal in the UK the finished product must contain less then 1mg of THC, the cannabinoid responsible for getting you ‘high’.

The current evidence suggests that the main ingredient in CBD oil is safe, although it could have serious interactions it is taken with other medications. A critical review by the World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported that CBD is a promising treatment for a number of medical conditions, has a good safety profile, doesn’t appear to be a risk for abuse or other public health related problems.



Benefits of CBD oil

The benefits of CBD continue to make controversial headlines in wellness and medicine. Health benefits include:

Pain Relief: CBD especially in combination with THC, may be effective in reducing pain associated with diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.







Treatment of Acne: One study conducted in 2014 concluded that cannabis oil has powerful effects she treating acne, and even went so far as to say it’s a near universal treatment for both depression and anxiety which are the common mental health disorders that can have devastating impacts on health and well-being.

Diabetes prevention: In diabetic mice, treatment with CBD reduced the incidence of diabetes by 56% and significantly reduced inflammation.

It could Benefit the heart: Though more human studies are needed, CBD may benefit heart health in several ways, including by reducing blood pressure and preventing heart damage.

Many consumers report positive effects after taking CBD, including feeling relaxed and calm. Some describe the sensation of taking CBD as feeling like their pain and anxiety have been lifted. Although CBD may have a beneficial effect on appetite and weight loss, it may conversely cause weight gain.

How to take CBD

CBD (cannabidiol) products are available for consumption in a variety of forms, let’s go over the most popular types of CBD products:

CBD Tinctures – These are those typical 10ml to 30ml bottles with the oil dropper which you use to drop a few drops under your tongue. CBD oil drops under the tongue is the most effective method of ingesting CBD as it is absorbed directly into your blood stream through the callipers under your tongue.

CBD Capsules – These offer consumers an easy, discreet way of ingesting CBD on the go. CBD capsules are popular for two reasons, one you do not taste anything, two it’s a fixed accurate dosage per capsules.

CBD Gummies – CBD sweet trets are rising in popularity, thanks to being a tasty, fun way of ingesting CBD. If you’re interested in buying CBD gummies, check out Zen Bears CBD gummies a British born CBD gummies manufacturer.

CBD Creams – For localized application of CBD, topicals such as creams, balms & gels are the most effective, these types of creams work be interacting with the ECS receptors on your skin and do not enter the bloodstream.

Final Thoughts

Remember when shopping for CBD oil products the most important factor is to check for third party lab reports, these type of reports also know COAs (Certificate of Analysis) ensure customers such as yourself are buying high-quality CBD products, as you can see the exact dosage of the various cannabinoids found in the products, ensuring the advertised dosage of CBD is contained in the products, and that legal limits of THC is also met.



It is also a good idea to browse for customer reviews on third party review platforms such as Trustpilot, Yotpo and or Google reviews. This way you can ensure the CBD manufacturer is providing effective products & excellent customer service before parting with your hard-earned money.

All the best!