Hair transplant procedures in Turkey are incredibly popular primarily because of their lower price tag. The cost of a hair transplant in Turkey is much lower than in the UK and the rest of the world.

However, that doesn’t mean that clinics in Turkey compromise on the quality. Quite the contrary, the country has some of the best hair clinics on the planet.

That’s another reason why people dealing with hair loss keep traveling to Turkey to restore their youthful appearance and confidence. The country’s medical tourism keeps growing at a lightning-fast pace and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital

Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital in Istanbul is one of the most renowned hair transplant clinics in Turkey. It provides excellent hair transplant services, including a free consultation and premium aftercare.

Dr. Emrah Cinik, who runs the clinic, is an award-winning, reputable, and experienced surgeon who ensures that every procedure goes without a hitch.

A certified member of the International Society for Aesthetics and Cosmetics, he has been performing one successful hair transplant after another for over a decade now, boasting over 1,000 successful procedures.

Hair Transplant Costs: The UK vs. Turkey

The cost of a hair transplant in the UK starts from £4523 and can go as high as £13568. A hair transplant in Turkey costs between £1357 and £3166.

Why is it so cheaper to perform hair transplants in Turkey? Because the cost of living is much lower in Turkey. So, from Turkey’s perspective, the procedure isn’t cheap. But for the rest of the world, it’s a real bargain.

Benefits of Hair Transplantation at the Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital

Getting a hair transplant at the Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital means getting some very useful benefits.

Apart from a top-notch surgery with extraordinary results, you get a free hair analysis and a free online consultation. During the consultation, Dr. Cinik will conduct a blood analysis, assess your hairline and balding areas, check your medical history, and determine how many grafts you need for optimal results.

You also get hotel accommodation, airport transfer, transfers between the hotel and the clinic, and all the necessary supplies for washing and caring for your newly transplanted hair.

You even get your first hair wash at the clinic after the procedure to learn how to wash your hair correctly. You also get medication for your post-op pain and expert advice on how to take care of yourself after the surgery and ensure a fast and safe recovery.

What Are the Services at the Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital?

At the Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital, you can get:

● FUE hair transplant

● DHI hair transplant

● Sapphire hair transplant

● Beard hair transplant

● Eyebrow hair transplant

The FUE technique involves using a micromotor surgical tool to make tiny incisions in the donor area to extract hair follicles before implanting them into the recipient (balding) area.

The DHI method is almost the same. It differs only in the way the hair follicles are implanted. Instead of using a micromotor tool, Dr. Emrah Cinik inserts the hair implants using a special implanter pen called Choi pen.

Both the FUE and DHI methods are minimally-invasive, leaving no scars and providing outstanding, permanent results. However, the DHI technique is more advanced and requires much more precision, so it’s slightly more expensive.

A sapphire hair transplant is a more advanced FUE method. The procedure is the same as the classic Follicular Unit Extraction technique, except the micromotor blades are made from sapphire instead of steel. That means the incisions are much more precise.

Both beard hair transplants and eyebrow hair transplants are performed using the FUE method.

What Do the Clinic’s Hair Transplant Packages Include?

Getting a hair transplant surgery at the Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital means choosing from three different packages:

● Primary package (£2623)

● Exclusive package (£2343)

● DHI package (£2705)

All the hair transplant packages are offered on an all-inclusive basis. They include:

● Accommodation at a 5-star hotel, breakfast, and Wi-Fi included

● 2-3 nights hotel stay

● Round-trip airport transfers in a VIP car

● Internal transfers between the clinic and the hotel

● A consultation with Dr. Emrah Cinik before and after the surgery

● Blood test

● The first hair wash after the procedure

● Post-operative medication

● Haircare products

● Needle-free anesthesia (optional – extra £226)

● A body hair transplant (optional – extra £181)

The Exclusive package also includes the opening of the canals for extracting and implanting hair by Dr. Emrah Cinik.

The prices for all the packages are set for the maximum number of grafts.

When Can You Expect the Results?

You can expect to see the final result of your hair transplantation in about a year. Yes, that may seem long, and you’re undoubtedly excited about seeing the results right after the surgery.

However, it takes time, so you must be patient. Even in natural conditions, hair doesn’t grow overnight.

Within 2-3 weeks after the procedure, your hair will start falling out. That’s actually a good thing because it indicates that your natural hair has started growing. What will fall out are your implanted grafts, so there’s nothing to worry about. It’s only your natural hair pushing through.

A few months later, your hair will become much thinner – perhaps thinner than it was before you got the surgery. That’s also quite normal. It’s the result of all that hair falling out.

Several months later (within 6-9 months after the surgery), you will finally start seeing natural hair growth. However, that can take about 12 months for some people. Again, patience is a virtue.

But once your natural hair starts growing normally and you have a full head of hair, the results will be permanent. Now, that’s something to be excited about, isn’t it?

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a high-quality hair transplant that won’t break the bank, consider getting it in Turkey. You can get a hair transplant in Turkey at a fraction of the cost of the procedure in the UK, and yet still get top-notch quality.

Dr. Emrah Cinik Hair Hospital in Istanbul is one of the best options to consider, as it can provide you with remarkable services at very competitive prices.

If you’re ready to boost your self-esteem and confidence by getting back your youthful appearance, don’t hesitate to contact Dr. Emrah Cinik Clinic. Schedule your free online consultation to get all the information you need before getting on a plane. Dr. Emrah Cinik will discuss the procedure with you in detail to help you make an informed decision before making any commitments.