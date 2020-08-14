The garden of a home is often one of its most prized features and is also highly sought-after by prospective buyers, yet often we allow our gardens and yards to go underused and underdeveloped. However, a garden is an area that can provide some very cost-effective investments. With the right landscaping and some smart additions, you can increase the value of your home and make it more desirable at the same time. This gives you a lot for your money, and you can save more by doing a lot of the work yourself.

Even adding an outbuilding to your property can be done quickly and cheaply, without the need for expensive handymen or gardeners. Here we are going to take a look at how anyone can create the perfect outbuilding for their garden, no matter what their level of experience.

Location, Location, Location

If you are considering adding an outbuilding to your property, then one of your first concerns will be where to put it. The amount of space you have to work with will have a huge impact on both the size and usability of your outbuilding.

Having a ‘nook’ or a bland corner in your garden to use is ideal. Your outbuilding should be away from your property, to provide your garden with a ‘destination’, and bring some life to an otherwise dull space. A building in the middle of a garden would look out of place unless you have a huge amount of space to use. Remember, you don’t have to fill a space with an outbuilding, so don’t feel intimidated by a larger space. You can work with the nature that is there, and add some landscaping to make your outbuilding seem settled in its spot from day one.

What Type of Outbuilding Suits You and Your Space?

An outbuilding gives your garden a destination, but it is important to have something to do when you get there. Even if you are just looking for a sheltered spot to look back on your home from, you are still going to need some amenities and features.

The right outbuilding can be far more than just a shed you use for storage space. It can be pleasing to the eye both inside and out and give you space to use for leisure. Cooking outdoors has become as popular as dining outdoors, so bear this in mind when you plan your outbuilding. Having space to store food and dishes could come in handy, as well as space to store a barbeque and use it when the weather permits.

Choosing the Right Materials is Important

When you get an idea of the scale of outbuilding you want, and some of the ways you might use it, the next thing to consider is the building materials you will use.

If you don’t build your outbuilding using materials that are sympathetic to your garden and your home, then your outbuilding may look out of place and will never suit your space. Many other factors will influence your choice of building materials too. Not only does your outbuilding need to be aesthetically pleasing, it also needs to stand the test of time and not be damaged by extreme weather conditions like heavy rainfall and frost.

Whatever style you choose for your outbuilding, the roof will be one of the most important structural elements and will need the same quality of weatherproofing you would expect for your home. EPDM, or Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, is a type of rubber roofing that is extremely durable and long-lasting, as well as being environmentally sustainable and responsible.

Rubber roofing can protect your roof from all kinds of water damage and is also resistant to harmful UV rays. It also provides a layer of insulation, which makes it really cost-effective when used for outbuildings. At Rubber Roofing Direct you can find a huge amount of information about EPDM roofs, and find qualified rubber roofing installers in your area. Rubber Roofing Direct also has everything you need to do it yourself, including instructions and supplies.

Adding Features is Adding Value

Adding the right features to your outbuilding can be a great way to maximise value and desirability. Not only do you get a new feature for you to enjoy and make use of, you also increase the return on your investment in your outbuilding.

As mentioned, a cooking space is a popular addition, but this can be more than a spot to barbecue. With the money you save, you can install an electrical supply to your outbuilding and add a kitchenette. Here you could store food in a fridge and freezer, and even use an electric cooker so you can make meals there come rain or shine.

Hot tubs are also a highly desired feature, and having an outbuilding with space to store towels, robes, and maybe some beverages is ideal. You can also use the outbuilding to give your hot tub some shelter from the elements on windy nights. Features like these add noticeable value to your property, and they give you something special to enjoy while you live there.

A Little Landscaping Goes a Long Way

When you have finished constructing your outbuilding, don’t stop there. With some extra landscaping in your garden around your new outbuilding, you can make it look like it has stood there for years.

Use crawling plants that grow quickly, like Russian Vine, to give your outbuilding a more natural appearance. Plants and flowers on raised beds around an outbuilding can give it the appearance it is coming out from nature, rather than being placed on top of it. Consider adding a path, or some stonework at the entrance to your new outbuilding for added effect.

Building an outbuilding in your garden or yard is a fantastic way to add value and desirability to your property while also developing some new skills, and adding new features to your property for you to enjoy.