Most food businesses, from smaller enterprises such as café’s and bakeries to big chain restaurants and supermarkets, all require commercial fridges. Commercial refrigeration units are essential for storing everything from ingredients to prepared food. Unlike fridges at home, commercial units such as walk in fridges and meat chillers feature a heavier compressor to withstand rough usage. As such, they have better cooling capacities for effective preservation and storing.

Put simply, investing in good commercial fridge units from a refrigeration equipment supplier such as Enviro Chill, is necessary for the success of your business. However, there are important factors which businesses need to consider when purchasing a commercial refrigeration unit:

1. How energy efficient is my commercial fridge?

• Because commercial refrigeration units feature high running costs, it’s important to pay close attention to how energy efficient your commercial fridge is. Look out for those with the best energy star rating to get the best deal for your business.

2. What style best suits my business?

• Buyers will come across a wide variety of styles when shopping around for a new commercial fridge. As such, it is important that you look for a unit which best meets your precise storage requirements. For example, a supermarket would need a larger commercial refrigeration unit that features a glass display to both store products and put them out on display.

• Different commercial fridges also feature varying levels of cooling insulation. Solid door commercial fridges offer better insulation levels due to limited heat transfers from outside to the inside. This makes them ideal for perishable goods as temperatures remain balanced. While glass door commercial fridges are great for displaying food items, they are not ideal for either cooling or insulation as there is a thin barrier between inner and outer parts that lead to easier heat transfers.

3. What brand is my commercial fridge unit?

• It is imperative that your business invests wisely when purchasing commercial fridges and chooses a reliable brand. The quality of services which you provide to customers often relies on how reliable the tools and es which you use are. Always look for a reliable manufacturer of commercial fridges to reduce risks of equipment failure.

4. How much space does my business have for a refrigeration unit?

• Businesses should take some time to carry out careful space planning before choosing your commercial fridge unit. First, measure the available area at your premises. Do you have the capacity for swinging doors? If not, perhaps consider sliding doors for your commercial fridge instead.

• Additionally, consider measuring the entrance which leads to wherever you plan on keeping your walk-in freezer whilst performing your space planning.

5. How much does my commercial fridge cost?

• Finally, make sure your business establishes a clear budget when selecting a commercial refrigeration unit. Should you have a limited budget, weigh up the pros and cons of a lesser-known brand. Although they may cost less than a household brand, the maintenance expenses which they may incur in the future might outweigh any initial costs.

• While refrigeration units from reputable brands might be more expensive, investing in the services of reliable commercial refrigeration equipment supplier would help prevent unnecessary expenses for your business.