If you’re reading as an employer, we’re glad to have you here. As an employer, you will come across several situations at work when employees will claim the work injury. In such a situation, you will need to make sure that they are paid the wages and medical expenses. Failing to act on the request of an employee might get you in trouble. Here, in this guide, we will help you in sifting through a situation when employees demand work injury claims.

Here are a few steps that you need to take:

1. Inform the Insurer

In the beginning, you need to pay the daily or monthly wage to the employee. This way, you won’t get in trouble if the court hounds you. As an employer, it is your responsibility to make sure that the company isn’t unfair to the victim.

2. Take Them to The Hospital

If your employee has experienced a serious injury, you must rush them to the hospital as soon as possible. Especially if you live in a locality where the ambulance service isn’t hands-on, it is imperative that you rush the victim to the medical facility real quick.

3. Keep a copy of the Medical documents

As an employer, you need to have a stronghold over the medical documents. There have been cases in the past when employees demanded way more than the actual medical expense.

If your worker has a work permit, you need to take care of them to the fullest. This is because failing to attend the victim will give you a bad reputation. However, if the worker doesn’t have a work permit, you don’t need to be omnipresent for them in the medical facility. Not to forget, employees can file the compensation within the 1st year of the accident, so you need to have copies of all important documents. Don’t forget to sift through the guide to accidents at work for more information.

As an employer, you will have to frequently pay the monthly wage to the employee, even if the insurance money hasn’t been paid. However, you don’t need to worry because the insurance company will take care of the money you will pay after the damage has been done.

How to report the Accident?

When an accident happens on the site, most employers begin to panic and know nothing about handling the situation. As an employer, you must know, it is important to report work-related accidents within the first ten days of the occurrence. Please make a report of whatever happened on the site, send it to the concerned department and the insurance company asap. Don’t panic if the accident was caused because of the company’s fault. If you have a top-notch lawyer by your side, they will make sure the company doesn’t have to pay more than what the employees deserve.Most employees tend to exaggerate the situation, which is why the insurance company has to pay a lot of money. As an employer, you will need to take control of the situation before things get worse.