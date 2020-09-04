A new partnership has been entered into between Teysha Technologies and the Kind Planet Company, empowering women and placing women in rural Africa at the forefront of ethical and environmentally friendly materials innovation.

The Kind Planet Company produces a comprehensive range of skincare products using 100% organic ingredients that are exclusively cultivated, picked, processed and packaged across 43 farms by women in Ghana in West Africa. The women are not only provided with everything they require to cultivate the fruits, but also taught invaluable land management skills that can help them run profitable businesses.

Teysha has introduced its patented technology to produce lids for the packaging that are fully biodegradable and created from natural waste products. Matthew Stone, Teysha Technologies’ Managing Director, stated that the company was committed to producing environmentally friendly, ethical products that meet sustainability demands.

Teysha Technologies patented platform has the potential to revolutionise the global packaging industry, which currently contributes towards the 8 million items of plastic that end up in seas and waterways around the world each day. Matthew Stone commented that Teysha had made the decision to go right back to the original source not only of the packaging but of the products inside.

The choice to partner with the Kind Planet Company was made in support of the empowerment of women in Africa and other communities in developing nations. Teysha as a company has strong female representation from the highest level, so the ethos of the Kind Planet Company resonated with its existing business values.

The partnership was finalised and announced in August 2020. Teysha is now working on developing a prototype for a full range of biodegradable packaging lids to be used across the exclusive skincare product portfolio of the Kind Planet Company. Once a prototype has been approved product testing will commence, with plans to begin full scale production and manufacture in 2021. This will happen under the leadership of Duncan Clark, Teysha Technologies’ Head of Business Operations.