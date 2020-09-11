Prescription glasses seem to be very expensive when you walk into a store. It looks big enough for bent metal and glass. But don’t worry, there are ways to save money in the store, even if you have a complicated recipe. We live in online shopping time and fast delivery. When shopping for glasses online, you need to check all the boxes and get quality frames at a great price.

The average price of glasses

According to VSP statistics, the average cost of uninsured glasses is $ 238. It’s just for executives. It costs $ 113 for regular glasses. This means that the total amount will cost you around $ 351 on average if you do not have eye insurance.

But the prices work. The Consumer Reports survey says:

An average reader spends $ 69 on full glasses (frames and lenses) in Zenni.

The average cost of uninsured glasses at Costco averaged $ 184

The average cost of frames and lenses for spectacles and independent ophthalmologists is $ 400

Why are glasses so expensive

One of the possible reasons is the craftsmanship and materials used to make the glasses. Frames and lenses are better made today than they were 30 years ago. Another reason for the trendy part of glasses and sunglasses is that glasses are so expensive.

The main reasons that glasses are expensive are:

Production costs

Material costs

Reputable brands

Save money on buying glasses

If you always like how a particular brand of glasses fits, you can buy that brand and save money by buying at GlassesUSA.com. You don’t have to settle for frames that you will hate every time you look at yourself in the mirror. If you always like Ray-Bans, you should be able to buy new Ray-Bans. Their internal brands are great. The selection of designer brands is fantastic. In retail, you have more options than ever before. You may consider to buy cheaper glasses at Smart Buy Collection.

Tips to save money on glasses

Here are some of the best tips to save money on glasses

Buy glasses online

Buy contact lenses online

Keep the same lenses or frames

Go for cheaper glasses

Skip ad-ons

Take advantage of free repairs and modifications

SmartBuy Bay glass collection 9£

Are you looking for stylish and inexpensive glasses that you can put away in the office? Bay is your answer! These super feminine glasses for cats come in a trendy, ultra-compact Havana office press. With a full-frame, 1.5-lens included, and a two-year warranty, we have selected SmartBuy Bay Collection as the best choice for your spare pair at work. Check out Smart Buy Glasses UK for full details.

Laurie SmartBuy glasses collection 9£

Want affordable, but a little more exclusive glasses? Unisex Laurie glasses are available in a transparent shade of blue, yellow, and green, allowing you to stand out with a unique color palette. With full-frame glasses, these glasses are perfect for both men and women, so they’re an excellent choice for anyone looking for a “cool” factor while wearing a prescription.

Jody sunglasses from the SmartBuy collection 9£

You only see what you get with Jody. These classic square shape glasses are professional and affordable reading glasses. They are available in transparent gray and have 1.5 lenses, all affordable for just £9.