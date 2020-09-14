Working, furloughed, or just simply made redundant. Many of us saw a new reality in 2020 that completely changed how we work. If you found you liked working from home, and generally just want to do more for yourself using the power of the online world, know that there are many ways to make money online.

Some will require more hands-on effort. Others only take a few minutes of monitoring a day. Finding the right option for you is essential when it comes to starting a side hustle, so consider these great options and know you can even do more than one and find great success in them:

Trading Cryptocurrencies



Though certainly riskier than other options in this risk, like any day trading activity is, you can absolutely make a good profit by trading cryptocurrencies. It is very similar to Forex trading, only rather than with bank-regulated currencies it is with unregulated cryptocurrencies. You can get started very quickly as well, and make smart trading decisions even as a beginner with a trading robot that will help you set smart, automated rules for trading and manually trade when and if necessary.

Sell Items Online

One thing many of us have likely done is go through what we have just to sort through it once and for all and chuck out the clutter. If you have found some great gems that you don’t want, but are valuable, then selling them online is a great way to make additional money at home. If you find great success, sourcing more products from online marketplaces and even directly from other online sellers is a simple but effective business model you can use to start your own online brand.

Create Online Courses and Webinars

Teaching online is huge in 2020. You can do this live on a zoom call, or you can do it passively by creating a series of videos and webinars that people can pay to have access to. You will need to work to market these classes, but once you start getting good reviews and recommendations, you can quickly find your own successful niche teaching what you love.

Find Freelance Work Online

If you have skills that are easy to use on your home laptop, then you can work freelance. Designers, writers, editors, videographers – pretty much everyone who works creatively can find work online as a freelancer. The trick is to find the right place online. Some websites exploit freelancers and force them to bid too low for projects. You either get screwed payment wise or always lose out on work in favour of someone else willing to go too low for their work.

There are many ways to earn money at home. Start doing any of these on the side, but once you find your stride, you’ll be surprised at how easy it can be to transform these side gigs into full-time, flourishing careers. Just give yourself the time to figure out the ins and outs of the industry and be prepared to change as you learn more about what works and what doesn’t.