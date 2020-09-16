With many either working from home or looking for something new, now is the perfect time to start a side hustle. These side hustles could, later on, become full-time, profitable jobs all on their own, but by starting them when you have the financial security of a job, you can forget the stress of starting your own business or a new career and learn as you go. Start now so that by 2021 you may just have a fully-fledged business on your hands to call your own.

1. Sell Items Second-Hand Online

One of the most significant opportunities that you can manage and turn a profit right from your own home is to sell second-hand items online. The second-hand market is booming, and so too is the upcycle market. If you love to get crafty and want to see some money from your passion, this is the best way to go. You will need to build up a customer base and remember to try to make your marketing materials and product photos as professional as possible to fetch the highest amount.

2. Start Day Trading

There are so many different types of stock or even currency that you can trade. From working the stock market to trading the value of currencies, to even taking your efforts to the cryptocurrency world. You have so many options, and with automated trading software, you only need to keep an eye on your connection and spend a few extra minutes a day to adjust your parameters. You can even get started today and open an account in just a few moments, and then get started with trading even if you don’t have any experience.

3. Become a Consultant

If you have the experience, you can offer your advice and expertise to those around the world as a consultant. You can be a consultant for anything, even cleaning up as Marie Kondo has proved to the world. People want help and guidance in areas that they are lacking, so if you find you always seem to be helping others see what you think is obvious, it’s time to start working on your own as a consultant. Start first with your own network, and work to create a fair price point so that you can sell your services to them.

4. Take Your Passion Freelance

If your talent doesn’t lend itself properly to consulting, then just offer your services for a price. Many careers are already based on this model, and it isn’t difficult to get started. It is the same as starting a business with the only difference being that your overhead is significantly smaller and all your profits go to you, not another employees’ bank account.

5. Become a Tutor

The third option is to teach your skills. This doesn’t have to be a one-on-one tutoring session with a teenager either. You can teach people how to cook in a series of webinars that are paid access. You can teach them how to start a successful social media account. The online learning market is enormous, and you can find your own very successful slice of that pie.

6. Start a Thriving Blog

There is no reason why you cannot start a thriving blog that you can monetize while doing any of the above options. In some cases, like teaching online, it will actually help you bring in more money and clients.