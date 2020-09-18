Getting a job in the finance industry is a dream for many people and that’s for good reason: Aside from the pay, many jobs in this segment are prestigious and rewarding.

From traveling the globe to developing complex financial instruments to working in retail lending, the industry spans many fields and has many different components to it.

Yet one thing remains consistent despite the position and that is a drive and need for excellence.

In other words, jobs in finance can often be tough to obtain and particularly when the economy isn’t doing that well.

That’s why we’ve outlined ten pieces of helpful advice that will help you find your dream job in finance.

From demonstrating that you know how to balance customer and institutional needs to area competencies, this advice should help you burnish your CV and prepare you to find and interview for a dream in finance.

1. Demonstrate Values and Core Strengths

When you search for a job and begin interviewing, you need to know salient ways to demonstrate your values and core strengths almost immediately. This should not only be evident in your CV, but also in your ability to convey this during the interview. Focus on real-world examples of how you have achieved certain goals as well as demonstrate how you have balanced client and company needs if you are applying for a customer-facing position.

2. Interview for a Job Now with a Future Position in Mind

Always look down the road when taking a job now. Where will this lead in the future? If you can see a clear path ahead of you, think of ways to strategically position yourself for hiring management such that they notice this potential career pathway for you. While you don’t want to come off like you are trying to replace someone currently in a position, you do want to demonstrate your potential future worth to the firm in one way or another.

3. Show Continuous Improvement in Skills

From obtaining new certifications to attending professional networking events and seminars, you want the hiring managers to see that you take your job seriously and that you want to stay on top of your game. Another thing about improving your skills is that it helps convince hiring managers that you are truly wedded to your job. What that means is that you are in this for life and they won’t have to worry about you pursuing another field. When it comes to professional positions, hiring managers tend to prefer people who live and breathe their position than those who are simply looking for a job to do.

4. Stay Determined to Achieve Your Goals

One of the hardest things about the job search in any field is that it can often take much longer than many of us anticipate and this can lead to frustration. Stay determined to realize your goals and keep motivated with continuing education classes in your field.

5. Highlight Your Ability to Collaborate and Work with Others

Managers love a star, but they also like someone that works well with others. Demonstrate a consistent ability to work well with others and highlight relevant examples of that during your career. Also, choose references that will reflect positively on your ability to work with a team.

6. Be Adaptable in Skillsets

Knowing how to work outside of your comfort zone will become increasingly important as you advance in your career. From continuing education to showing a willingness to think “outside of the box,” you need to make sure that the hiring managers reading your CV know they have someone who will roll with the punches should they decide to hire you.

7. Have an Open Mind When It Comes to Jobs

The job you want now might not be available but there could be an adjacent position that lead you to where you want to go ultimately. Be flexible when it comes to the position you are willing to take and even show your willingness you join up with a firm by having an open mind as far as other positions are concerned.

8. Make Sure Any Credentials Are Up to Date

It is critical that you make sure any professional credentials you hold are still relevant as well as being up to date. That doesn’t mean you can’t apply for jobs, but it does mean you need to somehow note that you are in the process of renewing or updating your credentials.

9. Burnish Your Reputation in the Industry

An awesome way to get your name out there and make yourself a shiny new object for hiring managers is to become an area expert. From writing a blog to hosting a podcast, if you have area expertise and you want to get your name out there then you need to take advantage of all of the platforms made available by the Internet to do just that. You will not only broaden your industry expertise but you could also end up getting hiring managers to come to you with jobs instead of the other way around.

10. Prepare an Amazing CV

We cannot stress enough how important it is to have a professional CV. You can use premium websites like https://www.cvmaker.uk to help you get there since you most likely don’t know all of the ins and outs of a resume yourself. Why is this so important? Your CV provides critical information, at a glance, that can help get you interviewed quickly if done well. Your CV not only highlights your credentials and skills as well as history, but also should be tailored to the position to which you are applying. This strategy will help you get the attention of the right people as well as demonstrate your qualifications for the position.