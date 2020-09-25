Many trendy foods are quickly named “superfood”. However, cannabis seeds have truly earned this title. We will explain to you the positive effects these small powerhouses have on your body and your health.

On the other hand, if you wish to collect some of the most acclaimed cannabis seeds such as OG Kush, White widow seeds or other famous BSF Seeds, you can now find the best weed seeds online on SensorySeeds.com.

The small, brown-green cannabis seeds

They are small nutlets and closely with the hops used. The cannabis seeds have a nutty, sweet taste and are reminiscent of sesame.

Unpeeled seeds have a slightly bitter aftertaste due to the bitter substances in the skin, but they have more valuable ingredients than peeled ones.

The fact that the cannabis plant can be used in many ways was recognized 10,000 years ago in ancient Asia. Especially in Egypt and China, the seeds were an essential part of the diet and herbal medicine.

In India, Germany, Greece and Iraq, the cultivation of industrial hemp can be proven in earlier times.

Cannabis seeds don’t get you high

To anticipate any concerns, those who eat cannabis seeds will not get high. For the food industry, crops are bred that do not contain the intoxicating agent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

For the seeds to be consumed safely, it is legally stipulated that they must not exceed a THC content of 0.2%. Tested cannabis and hemp seeds are therefore THC-free.

Cannabidiol is another legal active-ingredient in industrial hemp, can have a slightly sedating effect in large quantities on people who are particularly sensitive to cannabinoids.

Cannabis is healthy

Along with quinoa and soy, hemp is one of the few plant sources that can meet the human protein needs. For vegetarians, vegans and people with conscious meat consumption, cannabis seeds are a plant-based alternative to supply their body with sufficient proteins.

They contain all the essential amino acids that humans need for life because the body cannot produce essential amino acids on its own but has to absorb the proteins through its diet.

The organism then converts the amino acids into endogenous proteins. These are essential for body growth, metabolic processes, muscle building, the production of messenger substances, enzymes and hormones – in short: They ensure that everything in our body runs smoothly.

Hemp protein is very similar to the human one

Besides, the human body can digest and process the plant-based hemp seed protein very well. Because 60% of the vegetable protein consists of edestin, which is very similar to human blood plasma. It makes it easier for our organism to convert the protein into immunoglobulin, which maintains our defense mechanisms.

The component albumin, which stimulates the production of antibodies, also boosts the immune system. The amino acids also have a vasodilating effect and have a detoxifying effect.

Cannabis seeds are ideal suppliers of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids

Another advantage of hemp is healthy fatty acids. There are two fatty acids in large quantities that play an essential role in the body’s immune response.

Cannabis seeds provide omega-6 and omega-3 in a healthy 3: 1 ratio.

For comparison, in our diet, the two fatty acids should ideally be represented at < 5: 1.

Omega-6 and Omega-3 stimulate cell regeneration and ensure that we are physically and mentally efficient, and muscles are built up quickly. That is why cannabis seeds are an ideal nutritional component for athletes.

Gamma-linolenic acid: a rare and healthy fatty acid

In cannabis seeds, there is a speciality among the fatty acids: gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). This unsaturated omega-6 fatty acid is only found in significant quantities in evening primrose oil, pomegranate seed oil, spirulina, black currant and borage seed oil.

In interaction with vitamins B3, B6 and C, GLA creates a tissue hormone that has many positive effects: It has an anti-inflammatory effect, lowers blood pressure, dilates blood vessels and reduces cholesterol.

Cannabis against symptoms of PMS and menopause

Research suggests that GLA can relieve discomfort during menstruation and menopause. The reason for this could be the hormone-regulating effect of GLA on the thyroid and pancreas.

It is assumed that during certain cycle phases, there is an imbalance in hormones and nutrients, which can lead to various complaints. The rich cannabis seeds can compensate for this deficiency. Besides, the GLA inhibits the release of inflammation-promoting substances and reduces the symptoms.

Always drink a lot with cannabis seeds

Hemp seeds provide plenty of fibre. While insoluble fibre has a positive effect on intestinal activity, soluble fibre delays the absorption of glucose. It prevents strong fluctuations in the blood sugar level and reduces the production of insulin. This effect helps to maintain a healthy weight and prevent type 2 diabetes.

With so many health benefits, one should not overdo the consumption of the small cannabis seeds. Like chia seeds, cannabis seeds tend to swell in the stomach and store a lot of fluid. If the stomach is not used to a high-fibre diet, digestive problems can occur.

To avoid unpleasant effects, you should start small. To slowly get the intestines used to cannabis seeds, we recommend a teaspoon per day. Adults who use hemp seeds as a complete source of protein are considered the ideal daily amount of 50-75 grams; for children, it is 25-40 grams daily.

The higher the daily ration, the more fluid the body needs for a balanced water balance.

And for collecting unique cannabis and marijuana seeds, check the SensorySeeds.com online store.