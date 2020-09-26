QuickBooks Enterprise Contractor has proven to be one of the best accounting software packages for businesses in the construction line. QuickBooks Enterprise Contractor tries to make accounting and operational tasks simple for firms that work on contract-based projects. The software also comes loaded with important tools for tracking and reporting, cash flow in the business. QuickBooks Enterprise Cloud Hosting aims to simplify the accounting process and automate company-specific tasks. The Contractor edition of QuickBooks Enterprise offers the following features:

Manage project cost:

​If there is a change in project specifications, you can use the job costing centre to keep track of the cost effects and ensure that company stays in profit despite project changes. The user can also use the job costing centre to get a quick idea of how much he has spent so far on the current status of the work. Gather data on estimates, actual amounts, bank reports, and changes in prices of materials, into one powerful analytic tool.

Manage workflow:

One key factor that defines success in the contract business is the skill to deploy both office and technical staff to work efficiently on projects. Contractor Edition of QuickBooks makes this easier as managers can keep a record of both the technical and office staff. Contractor edition helps to grant access to 1 to 40 users simultaneously to your work-related files via cloud hosting.

Company-specific reporting tools:

Every organization has a different format for generating reports. As a contractor, the user will find a handful of reporting formats that you can choose from. With QuickBooks Enterprise Contractor, you can also customize your reports to fulfil your unique needs.

Salary for your workers:

​Use QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll tool to make straight deposits into your workers’ bank accounts. You can also create n number of cheques you need. Generate W-2s and file workers’ taxes all by yourself without incurring extra costs for these features. The payroll system is well-organized and saves you valuable time.

No technical knowledge needed:

QuickBooks products have a simple user interface and it can be used by any person. Once the user is familiarised with the software, it becomes very easy to use it. Service providers also offer technical assistance to the clients anytime they need help.

New improved features:

​Intuit continues to add new and exciting features to QuickBooks Enterprise Contractor. There is has been lots of upgrades since 2015. The user can expect more features that would help boost the business. Often it is observed that when companies opt for QuickBooks hosting, they also go for Office 365 Online as it involves a simple process of IMAP migration to Office 365.

