Various arms of the entertainment industry have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis. DJ equipment is gathering dust all over the place, performance artists are finding themselves with no audiences to perform to and the whole thing seems to be stuck in neutral.

Staying motivated in times like these can be difficult, but the key to keeping positive lies in proactivity.

With this in mind, here are just a few things all DJs should remember right now to help weather the lingering COVID-19 nightmare:

People Always Crave Good Times

First and foremost, the pandemic won’t be around forever. When it finally leaves, millions will have every intention of partying like they’ve never parted before. A wave of pent-up demand will be released on the entertainment industry, representing one incredible opportunity for DJs and live performers, making up for the bad times endured during much of 2020.

DJ Live Streaming is Always an Option

Whether you’ve an established audience of followers or are yet to make a name for as a DJ, DJ live streaming is well worth considering. Along with providing you with every opportunity to practice your craft, it’s also a great way of making yourself known and keeping people entertained. Advertise your services for people throwing (responsible) parties and do whatever it takes to keep yourself busy.

You’ve Plenty of Time to Get Social

By this, we mean finally taking the time to get your social media profiles in shape and building an online following. Getting involved in the community is of the utmost importance for DJs and performers across the board. As is doing whatever you can to interact and converse with your target audience. It’s something you may not have had time to do before, but chances are you’ve nothing but time for ventures like these right now.

There Are Some Dynamite Deals Available

Many DJ retailers are struggling to keep themselves in business at the moment – as is the UK High Street in general. Those that are keeping afloat are finding themselves with no option but to up the ante in terms of competitiveness. Hence, there are some superb deals and discounts to take advantage of right now. Both in terms of product price reductions and affordable 0% DJ finance deals to spread the costs of larger purchases, making a great excuse to get the DJ gear you’ve had your eye on for some time.

It’s an Opportunity to Learn and Evolve

Last up, there’s always something everyDJ can (and should) be doing to up their game and improve their skills. From online courses to video tutorials to live streamed workshops, allowing your talents to stagnate is pretty much the worst thing you can do. Though it’s easy to find yourself in a rut when there’s nothing happening and nobody to perform to, it can still be turned into a positive for the benefit of your craft.