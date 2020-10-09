Let’s face it — for the overwhelming majority of people, 2020 hasn’t been the greatest year on record. From the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on everyday life to the related financial fallout, 2020 has been packed with twists and turns, most of which haven’t been positive.

Despite this, the horizon isn’t looking so bad, with economies slowly recovering and life — for many — starting to return to closer to normal.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, there are several events to look forward to. We’ve listed the key dates and periods below, along with some extra information to help you make the most of the final three months of the year.

Halloween

While 2020’s Halloween is likely to be a more subdued event than most years, it’s still a major event with something to offer for people of all ages.

Historically, Halloween has never been as significant an event in the UK as it has been in other countries such as the United States. However, it’s grown massively over the past few decades, particularly as a fun night out.

Although local restrictions are predicted to affect trick-or-treating and other Halloween events, many people are still preparing for an exciting evening by preparing their costumes and taking advantage of Halloween deals.

Black Friday

Another US event that’s travelled across the Atlantic, Black Friday is a post-Thanksgiving date that’s long been synonymous with massive discounts for retail shoppers and equally massive crowds in many shopping districts.

While social distancing regulations are likely to affect crowds this year — something that’s very much for the better — Black Friday is still very much a date to look forward to.

Although 2020 hasn’t been the best year for retail, many businesses are hoping to generate a new level of excitement on Black Friday to make up for lost opportunities throughout the earlier three quarters of the year.

From consumer electronics to fashion, food and more, expect to see lots of great Black Friday deals pop up as we approach the 27th of November.

Christmas

In difficult times, family matters most, and there’s no better time to connect with family members and be thankful for the people closest to you than Christmas.

Like Halloween, the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are very likely to affect Christmas celebrations in at least some form, although experts believe there most likely won’t be severe restrictions on Christmas shopping unless another full lockdown takes place.

Restrictions on social gatherings could also mean that this year’s Christmas celebrations are a smaller affair than in previous years.

Despite this, most people are motivated to make the most of this year’s biggest and best known holiday, with Christmas deals to enjoy, meals to plan and gift-opening to enjoy with close family members.

New Year’s Eve

After a year that can best be described as stressful, many people are looking forward to seeing off 2020 on December 31st and welcoming in the next year.

As with other major public celebrations, New Year’s Eve is likely to be scaled back for 2020 due to the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. However, many people have still planned their own small-scale, regulations-compliant celebrations.

Others are taking advantage of smaller crowds in public areas to plan short trips to enjoy parts of the country that are usually crowded over the Christmas and New Year period.

Although New Years-specific discounts are rare, discount codes are often available in the days and weeks leading up to New Year’s Eve, allowing people to plan ahead and pick up essentials for the coming year.