In 2019, the UK birth rate was 11.488 births per 1,000 people — a 0.48% decline from the previous year. One of the lowest levels since fertility was recorded in 1938, while the highest peak of fertility was recorded in 1947. Since then, this has dropped by 45.9%. Although this might appear that as a society, we’re becoming less fertile, in actual fact many of us are living longer and consequently having children later. With traditional family roles changing and women choosing to focus on their careers before starting a family, the fertility rate naturally falls. For example, in 2019, the average age of first-time mothers was around the ages of 30 to 34 years old, whereas in 1970, it was 21 years old.

However, with that, brings the risk of women having a reduced chance of being able to conceive at an older age, with many taking health supplements to improve chances of conceiving such as coenzyme Q10. Women naturally become less fertile as they age, with the fertility rate typically starting to decline in their late 20s to early 30s.

Back in the day, before contraception, natural family planning — also known as fertility awareness — was a way for couples to avoid pregnancy by having sex when the woman was at her least fertile in her cycle. But this method can also be used to our advantage. We have an app for everything these days, and that now includes baby making. If you’re hoping to fall pregnant, here, we take a look at the best fertility apps to help you conceive. Fertility apps have never been more fertile!

Clue

App store rating: 4.7 stars*

Price: free with in-app purchases

As well as being a period tracker for those keeping tabs on their menstrual cycle, Clue not only tells you your most fertile days, but helps you make sense of your cycle patterns, fertility, and menstrual health. With help from science and logging your data, Clue helps you to get an in depth understanding about your body and personal patterns, tracking factors such as period pains, skin, hair, and sleep. There’s an ovulation calculator and predictions on how fertile you are.

Flo Period & Pregnancy Tracker

App store rating: 4.7 stars*

Price: free with in-app purchases

A simple and effective period and ovulation cracker, Flo uses artificial intelligence to provide accurate fertility predictions. With the ability to log over 70 symptoms, you can also enjoy a plethora of expert articles that are adapted to become informed on your lifestyle. You can even discuss intimate topics with other users to create a network of support among women across the world.

Natural Cycles

App store rating: 4.7 stars*

Price: free with in-app purchases

Garnering a lot of media attention, Natural Cycles was created by a couple looking for an effective method of contraception and created the app. Now, it is used by thousands as a means of pregnancy planning — with two options, ‘prevent’, and ‘plan’. Were you aware that your temperature is linked to your menstrual cycle? By analysing your basal body temperature on a morning over a period of time, this app gives a clear and simple indication of your fertility with algorithms.

Ovia

App store rating: 4.7

Price: Free

Using algorithms, fertility research, and your personal data, Ovia tracks your cycle and predicts your most fertile days with a fertility window and fertility score, suggesting days which are best for you to try and conceive. By tracking your basal body temperature, cervical fluid, cervical position, medications, and other personal data such as diet and exercise, you’ll get real-time health alerts based on your symptoms and cycle insights. You also get access to free expert articles on the topic of fertility and reproductive health, as well as access to a community to ask anonymous questions.

If you’re planning on starting a family, consider naturally tracking your days which will have the highest chances. If you’re concerned about your fertility, then please seek medical advice from your GP.

*As of April 2020