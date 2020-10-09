Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey Plc, has recently been awarded a deep-water subsea inspection project to assess the integrity of a new pipelay in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

As a method of ensuring maximum value and profitability, whilst safeguarding operational personnel and the environment, the operator will deploy DiscoveryTM, Tracerco’s Subsea CT Scanner, to obtain critical baseline integrity data on the new pipeline system.

Via the use of corrosion modelling, multiple inspection locations will be identified by the operator along the pipe. DiscoveryTM will then be deployed to scan each pre-defined inspection area to obtain critical baseline data and identify and characterise any potential metal loss anomalies, defects or general wall loss. By obtaining this accurate integrity data on areas of future potential concern, the operator will ensure they have the data needed to be confident going forward, that the condition of their pipeline system meets all safety and regulatory requirements, whilst ensuring that maximum production is achieved.

After the initial inspection campaign, DiscoveryTM will be deployed annually to reinspect the new pipeline system to measure corrosion growth rates and identify any potential integrity concerns.

DiscoveryTM, was deemed the most suitable technological solution for the inspection campaign, as it can provide real time data on a variety of integrity issues including pipeline corrosion, pitting and wall thinning, without interrupting production. DiscoveryTM inspections are also non-intrusive, meaning the risk of damage to the pipeline is minimised as there is no requirement to remove any protective coating – regardless of thickness and material.

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey plc, is a global oil and gas service company providing local support through an extensive range of bases and offices worldwide. With approximately 400 people with 30 different nationalities, Tracerco aims to provide its customers with global coverage, with a local service culture.

Tracerco supplies a wide range of innovative technologies to measure and characterise process conditions and diagnose operational problems across the petroleum industry ranging from reservoir through to refining. Tracerco’s specialist technologies are used to increase production, reduce operating costs and optimise shutdown programmes. For further information visit Tracerco