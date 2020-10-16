I wasn’t a bookworm. Until this lockdown. During the lockdown, I read so many books. I never thought I would read until my parents forced me to do so. I will always prefer physical books rather than e-books.
So now, I love to read books. Recently my sister asked me, why don’t you read e-books that are easier than the physical book, you don’t have to wait for the delivery of the book? The book amuses me. I like physical books because they give us a touch of old ways.
Nowadays, e-books are readily available on the internet or social media platforms. E-books are more portable than physical books, and we don’t have to go to the store to buy it.
We can download the e-books in hundreds or thousands of them on our device. And e-books weigh less than a physical book, and we can download the e-books in a matter of time. And you don’t have to go to the store to buy it.
Where To Buy And Download The E-Books:
There are many ways and many software to download e-books. This tool (4hub.net/fanfiction-downloader/) allows you to download all the ebooks from fanfiction. You can stream online without downloading the software, or another way is you can download the software and then download the e-book and read it at any time.
The software that can be used to download the e-book is ADE(Adobe digital edition).
- Download the software.
- Once the software is downloaded.
- Open ADE on your computer.
- Open click ‘library’.
- To return to the library view.
- Click help.
- Click authorize the computer.
If You Want To Download The E-Book Offline
- Click the download link for e-books to download it.
- Click checkout from the drop-down menu and click the checkout and download.
- Once you have downloaded the save the file in pdf format.
- Then you can have access at any time.
- The e-book can be displayed on ADE.
- Amazon is the first choice. The kindle has millions and zillions of books, including the bestsellers and all the classics also. We can download and install the kindle app on a laptop using the kindle cloud reader, and it is free software. It will allow you to sync your Amazon account to the kindle on the kindle or a laptop.
- Apple’s books store is another option for those who want to read on their iPad or iPhone. In Apple, you may have to pay for the e-books sometimes.
- The third one is the google play store is great for android users.
If The Technology Is Not Working, Then:
What if I’m on a trip and there is no Wi-Fi or range to read the e-books then, but if I have my book in handy, then not to worry, I can read and enjoy my trip at the same time.
You can get the e-book from Amazon and at free of cost. And the most important feature is that e-books are never out of stock.
What Will You Miss About The Physical Book?
Yeah, its true e-books are easily accessible, but when it comes to physical books, it has its perks.
Advantages Of E-book Reading:
- You can easily upgrade the notes whenever you want and at anyplace. The Internet will help to search for the information.
- Gradually, you will be more comfortable reading from the screen.
- You can search on the Internet for any information you want. For example -pdfs, research papers, screenshots, video, image. Once you get the habits of reading from the screen, all things become easy.
- You can highlight the keywords by using different types of keys.
- You can acquire the entire book at home while you are at home in pajamas.
- In the e-book, there are no late fees at a library.
- You can customize the size of the fonts in the e-books.
- E-books are more environmentally friendly than the physical book.
- You can read an e-book in the dark also.
- E-books don’t have a storage space issue.
- E-books are more flexible than paper.
Disadvantages Of The E-books
- Not every book is on the e-book. And if the book is available, you have to pay extra for the book.
- Eye-strain is the biggest problem for e-book readers.
- The battery issue is there in the e-book. We have to charge it every single day.
- You need to take good care of the e-books.
- If the device gets accidentally spilled by any beverages. Then the device will not work properly.
- E-books can not be shared with anyone.
How To Overcome The Disadvantages
- Use a tablet or an iPad with a proper screen and resolution and display. It will be very comfortable in your eyes also.
- Don’t drink any beverage when you are drinking from an e-book.
- E-books are an unreliable lifespan. You cannot expect that it will always work a lifetime. Sometimes it will not work.
Leave a Reply