Circus Starr, a social operations children’s charity have received over £67,000 in donations in total from family-run car dealership company.

A further £5,460 have been added to the total support based donations. Swansway has, like many others, faced a harsh financial year due to the current global crisis, but are thrilled to have kept their head above the water and continue their support for the local community.

Director of the the Swansway Group, David Smyth explains: “The recent crisis has proved to be incredibly difficult for us but we have been able to assist Circus Starr for a long time now and we will always be amazed by what the non-profit organisation achieves so we were so happy to be able to continue working with and assisting the charity. It’s the children who benefit and it’s well deserved after the year we have faced so far. Being able to assist is a huge honour for our company.”

The donations started in 2016 and have now exceeded over £67,000, an achievement reached via the sales of the company’s Motability cars. The group donates £20 through each vehicle within the scheme which, in turn, facilitates both child and carer with the opportunity to watch a Circus Starr show.

The mobility scheme is available to members of the public who are in possession of high tier mobility allowance. The buyer can therefore exchange their funds to enable them to lease an SUV or hatchback within the Mobility range.

The donations are greatly appreciated by the charity including Communications Manager Sarah Hill who stated: “The support and donations that Swansway Motor Group give to us are a real boost during these trying times and we are extremely grateful. Our main objective is to get back on the road for our 2021 tour, with our signature tent, and get our audiences beaming again.”