The stock market is not the only market that is going for wild swings these days. Like the ‘Robinhood trading rush’, the clients of forex robo-advisory RoFx enjoy great benefits from the volatility in forex markets today. The service of RoFx is listed first among top forex managed accounts. In the first quarter of 2021, the automated investing software will go to IPO. Based on the company’s sources, pre-IPO investment is scheduled for the recent RoFx users.

We can check the trading stats of RoFx published and verified by the reliable community platform, the platform website, feedback of clients, and reviews to understand the future of this fintech company.

The Story of RoFx

RoFx started its journey in 2009 with a group of forex traders and machine learning developers. The company launched automated trading software and started trading with their private capital. Public access was granted to the trading advisory service of the company in 2010. In 2016, the joint research of economists from Sydney University of Technology, Sun Yat-Sen University, and Simon Fraser University quoted “Computerized algorithms trading at superfast speeds is becoming a dominant trading technology for financial markets in the machine age”.

Forex trading was executed manually in the past but with AI technology development, it was replaced by automated trading operations. As a result, RoFx was able to reach over 50,000 global clients, according to the information provided by the company. At present, the company has offices in the USA, Miami, and Hong Kong apart from its headquarters in London, UK. RoFX does not require regulations from financial authorities but it cooperates with top-tier European, Asian, and American brokerage and clearing firms. These firms are supervised by reliable corresponding regulators.

An expert reveals that RoFX may go public as the company is the target of Warren Buffet. It is known that Berkshire Hathaway is currently in the negotiation process to acquire a major stake.

Generally known for a unique conservative investing approach, there are plans of having a pool of various technology investments. These already include Apple, Amazon, Snowflake and probably RoFx.

Features of RoFX Beneficial for Clients

RoFx offers machine learning algorithm, a client’s risk coverage fund, competitive returns, and 24/7 support that makes this fintech startup different from other robo-advisors. These are the key features of its services which is essential for any investor of any experience level.

User Friendly Interface

It is challenging for forex market beginners to earn profits right away. Usually, beginners struggle for years to learn and understand financial market mechanics. However, RoFx advertises itself as easy to initiate and easy to trade. It offers a user-friendly platform that allows users to trade easier. Moreover, due to the self-learning algorithm, forex traders with any level of experience can find it simple. Crypto enthusiasts can fund in euro, dollar, or even bitcoin with RoFx. It also allows users to get back to their initial deposit whenever they want and they can withdraw funds daily.

Risk Management

A stable Reserve Fund was implemented by RoFx to cover the losses of its clients. The corporate structure is combined with a tight stop-loss system that covers positions at minimal losses. It is different from most robo-advisors that give the trader a buy-and-live-with-it option. Not using leverage is another unusual principle for financial services these days. Most fintech software providers make clients pay extra for full margin and exposure to additional risks. However, RoFx manages to generate cash flow to encourage and support traders and developers.

Client Oriented

It is not possible to surprise anyone with 24/7 support. However, it is a must to have such an option if the company is entrusted by the customers to manage their savings. Apart from round the clock support and convenient withdrawal procedure, you should note the company reward structure transparency separately. Based on the account type, RoFx charges a performance fee. The Advanced Compound Trial comes with a minimum balance of $1000 and a 50% performance fee. The Advanced Compound VIP Package starts from $100,000 and a 5% performance fee. This fee structure is convenient for both beginners and professional traders.

The Strategy of RoFx to Multiply Your Savings

Usually, it is difficult to understand how AI-controlled trading works. Based on the Myfxbook trading status of the RoFx verified page that updates daily, the key takeaways from the RoFx performance can be highlighted:

With average daily profits of 0.38%, the losses are covered by the Reserve Fund, which is very impressive and a big reason to charge high performance fees.

81% of trades managed by RoFx are profitable.

The AI trading system can go long and short on major forex pairs. However, better results were displayed in the Brexit environment by shorting the British pound in the United States dollar. Compared to EUR/USD trading, the winning rate in GBP/USD is 2% higher.

Conclusion

The forex market is crowded by passive income, investment, and robo-advisory software. The majority of professional traders use the in-house automated trading software powered by AI known as black boxes. It is a professional approach to make the black box available for retail investors. Since machine learning is being developed and the demand for automated trading decisions is increasing, the assets under management of RoFx grow, and the business shows the potential to shine.

RoFx seems to be a bit smaller than other passive investment competitors such as multibillion Acorns, Bloom, and Robinhood. However, if you consider the fact that RoFx goes public, it places the company alongside these companies mentioned above.

The groundwork to develop a better financial product is expressed in high profitability for its clients. The clients and potential customers of RoFx give the company credit for its impressive stats, a customer-oriented approach, and transparency.