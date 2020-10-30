Leaks in the home can easily become your worst nightmare when they are left undetected. Even the smallest of leaks can end up causing a large amount of water waste. Whether you’ve got water pressure that is lower than usual, a dripping tap, or a toilet that doesn’t stop running, if you have spotted anything that has led you to suspect that you have a water leak in your home, it’s best to deal with it as soon as possible before things get worse.

While most of us consider the worst leaks to be huge problems like burst pipes that gush water throughout your home, it’s actually the small leaks that sneak up on you that most often lead to substantial leak damage. This is why it’s so important to routinely check for any signs of leaks and pipe damage in your home. Keep your eye out for these common signs.

Higher Than Usual Water Bills

If you’re not using more water than usual yet your water bills are on the rise, this is a big sign that there could be a leak in your home. Determine if there is a leak by checking the leak indicator on your water meter. You can do this by turning off all water appliances in your home and outdoors then check the leak indicator; if the dial is still moving, then there’s a high chance of a leak. You can also take a meter reading and then repeat in a couple of hours; if there is a difference, then it’s likely that you have a leak. However, this doesn’t help you identify exactly where the leak is coming from, which is where it’s a good idea to get Trace and Access experts from Pinpoint in. If you have Trace and Access cover in your home insurance, Pinpoint can help you quickly identify and expose hidden water leaks.

Wet Spots

Noticing wet spots on ceilings, floors, or walls can often be a top sign that a water leak has occurred. These will often appear as condensation, discoloration, or obvious wet patches. If you notice them, it’s best to have them dealt with immediately by finding the source of the leak and repairing that, before repairing any water damage that has occurred. If left unchecked, wet spots in your home can eventually lead to mould and mildew and cause even bigger problems.

Toilet Issues

It’s often easy for any issues with the toilet to go unnoticed as they are often silent and out of sight. However, if you have noticed anything unusual when you are using the toilet, it’s best not to ignore this. A toilet that is constantly running, for example, or issues with the flush are some of the most common indicators that you have a hidden leak in your bathroom. If your toilet can be heard making a gurgling or hissing sound even when it is not being used, this can be a tell-tale sign of a larger leak.

Hot Floors

If your floor feels warmer to the touch than normal, this could be a sign of a slab leak, which occurs when hot water heats up the concrete foundation which in turn causes the temperature of your floor to rise. It’s best to act quickly if you have noticed that your floors are warmer than they should be, since a slab leak is often difficult to detect and can cause serious damage to the foundation of your home when left unchecked, which can significantly impact your property as a whole.

Mould and Mildew

While some mould and mildew may be expected after some time in areas like the bathroom or around the kitchen sink, if you have noticed either of these on walls where there is not a shower or a tap nearby, it could be a sign that there is a pipe leaking behind the wall. If you’ve noticed mould and mildew appearing in your home with seemingly no good reason, it’s best to call a professional to detect the leak as soon as possible. If left unchecked, mould and mildew can not only wreak havoc with your home, but can also lead to several health issues.

Bad Odours

Constant, bad odours from drains or sewers that linger even after you have cleaned up are not normal. Common areas where these leaks could occur include the bathroom or kitchen, so it’s a good idea to thoroughly deep clean them if you suspect that there might be a leak. If the smell is still there after cleaning, this could be a sure sign that a leak has occurred.

Low Water Pressure

If your water pressure has suddenly dropped, this could be another sign of a leak somewhere in your home. Even a small leak in your water line can cause the water pressure to decrease, so if you’ve noticed that the pressure is not as good as it used to be, chances are that a pipe could be leaking somewhere. If there’s a sudden and drastic drop in water pressure in your home, this could mean that a significant leak has occurred.

Dripping Taps

Dripping taps are one of the most common causes of water leakage in the home and they can be both wasteful and downright annoying. Just one leaky tap can waste a massive 1,000 gallons or more per year. However, the good news is that when it comes to common household leaks, these are one of the easiest to fix if you know your way around some basic household tools and most of the time, they only require a quick fix like a replacement washer to stop the dripping.

When left undetected and unchecked, leaks will only get worse and can cause some significant damage to your home. If you have noticed anything unusual in terms of the water in your home or have picked up on any tell-tale signs that could be indicative of a leak, it’s important to call an expert to have it professionally checked as soon as possible.