Do you need a new boiler in your home? If your boiler is more than ten years old, is regularly breaking down or has shown dangerous signs of a carbon monoxide leak like burning a yellow flame, then it’s probably time to think about getting a new one. However, buying and installing a new boiler is one of the biggest expenses that homeowners in the UK will have to deal with. The good news is that when it comes to getting a new boiler, there are several things that you can do to avoid paying more than you need to and cut the cost of this expensive yet necessary purchase for your home.

How Much Do Boilers Cost?

The price of your new boiler will vary based on the brand, type and size. Boilers can vary significantly in price, ranging from just £600 to over £2,000, according to Which? magazine. However, it’s important to bear in mind that the price of the boiler does not always necessarily mean that you are getting a top- or low-quality model. It’s very possible to get a great boiler at the lower end of the price scale, just as you could end up with a boiler that gives you a lot of problems even after paying out thousands.

So, it’s important to do your research, shop around and find the best boiler for your budget. Read reviews to determine how reliable a certain make and model of boiler is likely to be. You can get a new boiler quote that suits your budget at BoilerQuotes. You can compare boiler quotes for a new boiler here by just answering some quick questions about your home, budget and other needs – it should only take a few seconds.

Cost of Installation

When setting a budget for your new boiler, don’t forget to include the cost of boiler installation. This can also vary quite a lot depending on a range of different factors including any parts required, the type and amount of work needed, the engineer that you hire for the job, and the type of house that you live in. A straightforward combi boiler replacement in the same place as the old one will typically cost around £540, while you can expect to pay over double that if you want a new combi boiler system installed in a new area of your home. You may also need to consider the cost of additional jobs such as moving pipes or a chemical or mechanical flush of your heating system.

Shopping Around

Shopping around is the best way to make sure that you are getting the best price for your new boiler. This is especially true when it comes to installation. It might be more convenient to simply pay for installation from the company that you purchase your boiler from, but this might not always be the cheapest move. You can start with getting quotes from energy companies like British Gas; however, it’s usually around one-third cheaper to go with an independent trader instead. You can find certified, approved engineers at Worcester Bosch, the Competent Person Register, or the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council.

Know Which Boiler You Need

Identifying the type of boiler that you have should be the first step when it comes to figuring out the type of boiler that you will need. There are three main types of gas boiler which include combi, system and heat only. Combi boilers are typically the cheapest options to both purchase and install since they run the hot water in your home as and when it is needed, meaning that they do not require you to have a separate hot water tank alongside the boiler. The majority of homes find that a combi boiler is an ideal choice and, in most cases, you will not need to consider the other boiler types unless you have multiple people using hot water at the same time or there is a very high heating demand in your home. It’s also worth considering the energy efficiency rating of your new boiler. While a more energy-efficient boiler may cost more upfront, it’s likely to help you save significantly on your energy bills over time.

Boiler Grants

You may also be eligible to get a grant for replacing the boiler in your home. Under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, people who own their own home could be eligible for a boiler grant or money towards a grant if their boiler is over ten years old. However, bear in mind that this funding has become more difficult to obtain recently, with qualifying criteria more stringent when it comes to getting the remaining funds. In addition, it’s also worth bearing in mind that the boiler installed via these grants tend to be budget boilers with limited lifespans that might be more prone to breaking down and faults.

Get a Long-Term Warranty

Along with ways to save money on the upfront cost of your boiler and installation, it’s also worth considering if there are any ways to save more on the ongoing cost over time. Opting for a company that offers a long-term guarantee or warranty will give you peace of mind that you are covered if your boiler has any issues in that timeframe, allowing you to save money on potentially costly repair bills. And, getting a long guarantee from your boiler provider will also eliminate the need for you to purchase extra boiler cover for that time period since the manufacturer’s warranty will cover you instead.

Maintenance and Services

Finally, once you have chosen and installed your new boiler, regular maintenance and services are important for keeping it running well and avoiding any costly repair bills. Ideally, you should look to have your boiler serviced around once per year by a certified Gas Safe engineer. If your boiler is under warranty, check to see whether regular servicing is included in the cover.

Getting a new boiler is a huge expense for homeowners to face. Keep these tips in mind to ensure that you’re not paying more than you need to if you have to upgrade.