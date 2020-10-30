An academic essay is about answering questions in a comprehensive and organized way. In order to achieve this goal, you should remain cautious during the planning phase. A detailed writing plan saves your time in structuring your essay logically. It helps you to add relevant information to your essay.

Create a Rough Plan

How to write an essay is a common question that bothers college students. The whole writing process can become easy for you if you create a proper plan during the initial stages. A necessary rough draft of the essay structure will discuss the purpose of the conclusion, introduction, and body section. The middle section needs detailed planning. Write down the vital point which you know about the essay topic. It will help you to keep your focus on the main central idea. You can make the body section format in the form of a mind map and bullet points, whichever appears feasible to you. Create an essay introduction strong and compelling, which engages the reader. Remain focused in the introduction section and discuss the main points you will cover in the body section. Write an essay conclusion in the end. During this stage, you can develop an overall idea about the possible conclusion. At this stage, you do not need to be detailed. Preparing a rough idea is enough to organize and structure your thoughts. Write down the essential points which you will cover in the content on a piece of paper.

Go through multiple sample essays to get insights about preparing a quality essay. If you adopt such an approach, it will help you to prepare a good writing plan. It will help you to prepare a quality final essay.

Gather Information

With the help of a rough plan, get the most relevant information from online academic sources. A research paper, book, or case study will form the basis of your arguments. Include authentic information collected from different sources in the paper. It will provide more weight to your essay and make your content appealing to the audiences. Use relevant examples from real-life situations to justify your logic and arguments. It will help you to develop your essay writing skills. With time you will understand how to organize your thoughts logically in your content.

Take Notes and Read the Information You Gathered

Carefully go through the gathered information from research papers and other sources. Take notes and write down the most relevant points. You should make sure that all the information is relevant to the topic. Bookmark all the essential research papers and books. It will save you time and allow you to review them quickly. Taking a photograph of the academic sources on your smartphone is also a good option. Writing skills help you to communicate and share your problems with others clearly and concisely. You need to go through all sources of information which is relevant to your topic.

Make a Detailed plan

English writing is not as difficult as most students think. With thorough research and a detailed writing plan, you can organize your arguments logically. Revisit your rough draft and the research papers available to you. After completing it, prepare a plan for the body section, which is as detailed as possible. Go through the rough draft which you prepared in the initial stage. Add your main arguments and main sections in your writing plan. Begin every paragraph with a topic sentence. It will help you to stay focused on the main topic. Make sure that your essay paragraphs flow along nicely. The general narrative of your arguments should make sense.

Use Online Template

Use an online template to prepare your plan and rough draft. It will make the overall process faster for you. If you use a prepared and organized structure, you can synchronize your arguments with the main topic. Besides, you can connect your paragraphs. You can also use a mapping tool like Coggle or Mind42 to generate unique ideas. It will ensure that your ideas are unique.

Write Essay Draft

Remember, this is not your final content or essay. The draft is a part of the planning phase, which you can modify at a later stage. You do not need to worry about the proper format, English, or structure at this stage. If the order of the paragraphs is not correct, it is perfectly fine. Only you are aware of your mistakes. Many college going students prefer to create body content first. If this the option, you prefer you can adopt the option which is more viable to you. You can make the middle section plan more specific and to the point. It will help you in the end to organize your content.

Only when you feel fully satisfied with your body content can you start writing the introduction draft. In the end, you can make a conclusion that summarizes your content and restates your thesis statement. All this information will provide the basis of your final content. After you are finished preparing a plan and writing a draft, you can start the editing process. Some writers do not give importance to making a proper plan, making writing a complicated process for them. It would help if you did all the hard work during the initial stages as it will save you from all worries. Besides, you will produce quality content which helps to get good marks.

If you are a college student and need essay help, an expert will prepare the assignment for you, which will ensure that you get high grades in coursework. Customer support personnel will help you to resolve your issues on time.

Follow the above tips to prepare a perfect writing plan for your essay. It is a great way to make your content relevant to the topic. With a clear outline, it is easy for you to make a compelling argument. It also keeps your readers engaged.