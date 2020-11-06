Lund Bennet the leading Family Law firm with offices around the North West, are thrilled to announce the arrival of another expert to strengthen the team.

The boutique law firm have welcomed Joanne Latham, who will be joining from another South Manchester based law firm, with a wealth of experience from helping on many previous high profile and difficult family law cases.

Lund Bennett have premises in Cheshire and Manchester City Centre, but will base Joanne in their Altrincham office to begin with to work closely with founding partner Kirsten Bennett across all areas of family law including divorce and financial settlements, maintenance disputes, children matters and domestic violence injunctions.

Kirsten Bennett, Partner at Lund Bennett, said:

“”Joanne is young and energetic so she will be a great compliment to the team. She comes with good experience so she can hit the ground running and is eager to learn, so we have no doubt she will grow with the business.”

Lund Bennett Law was launched in Altrincham, Cheshire in 2012. The firm handles separation and divorce, maintenance disputes, financial settlements, children matters, domestic violence injunctions, cohabitation problems and pre and post nuptial agreements for high net worth individuals.

Joanne Latham said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at leading family practice Lund Bennett. The firm has a stellar reputation within the North West for providing expert and niche family law advice to a wide range of clients.”

See www.lundbennett.co.uk

