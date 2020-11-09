You are probably all aware of the coronavirus outbreak that has taken the World by huge surprise. Research shows, that the virus is typically spread through respiratory droplets and contact routes. This includes coughs and sneezes from an infected person to somebody that hasn’t got the virus. It can also be transmitted due to close contact, for example, a nurse and an infected patient or household mixing. It takes an average of 5-6 days for symptoms to show but, in some cases, it can take up to 14. Face masks are vital in helping reduce the spread. Continue reading for more information.



The fast spread of the virus has led us to become more alert when it comes down to hygiene and safety. Strict rules have been put in place, lockdowns have happened and, many countries have made it mandatory for people to wear face masks.

What are face masks?

A face mask or face covering is a piece of material that covers your nose and mouth in a safe way. They come in various styles and materials and are made out of breathable fabrics. You can purchase re-usable face masks that can be washed and re-worn or disposable face masks that will need to be thrown away after use.

Where will you be required to wear a face mask?

The UK Government states that you must wear a face mask/covering in any enclosed spaces where it might be slightly harder to social distance. These include; shops, public transport, hospitals, cinemas, post offices, etc. However, many countries have made it mandatory to wear face masks on the street.

Who needs to wear a face mask?

Reasons for being exempt from wearing a face mask include; age, health or disability reasons. If the individual doesn’t have a reason that falls into these categories, then they must wear a mask.



If the individual is not wearing a face mask/covering then they should not be pressed to wear one. Instead, they may carry something with them that suggests that they are exempt. A lanyard, badge, exemption card etc. are all things that can show this.

Why anti-maskers are putting the lives of others at danger

Anti-maskers are people that are against wearing a face mask. Many of them are active on social media and attend protests to voice their opinions. They believe that the masks are ineffective and make it difficult to breathe. Many people are at high risk of being infected with Coronavirus and when people don’t follow the guidelines it can put their lives at danger even more.

What are the benefits of wearing a face mask?

There is limited evidence to show a lot of benefits to wearing a face mask/covering. However, they help us protect ourselves and others, they also reduce the spread of the virus. Evidence suggests that wearing a face mask in enclosed public spaces helps to protect the individual.



There are many different face masks that you can purchase in a variety of different shapes, materials and styles, you can even make your own! Let’s all come together and help stop the spread of this virus.