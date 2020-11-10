Quickspin is an organization that creates games and software for online gambling sites. Since it was founded, its purpose has never changed. It was established back in 2012. It is an emerging developer that’s doing its best to impress players. And they are succeeding in this. They’ve built a reputation for themselves thanks to the quality of games that they’ve managed to create. At the moment, they have close to 66 titles. Their point of focus is on slot machines.

1. Hammer of Vulcan

Roman mythology hasn’t been an inspiration compared to the Greek one. However, there have been a few cases that have proved otherwise with Hammer of Vulcan being one of them. It is based on the Roman god of fire known as Vulcan.

The action takes place in Mount Etna and Sicily in the volcanic region. Hammer of Vulcan has more than four thousand ways to win. The game is highly volatile with a 95.81 percent RTP. The game has been tested extensively by the best payout online slots UK and Quickspin. During the test, the biggest payout that was ever recorded was 20,347.7 the value of the stake.

2. Ghost Glyph

Ghost Glyph is one of the scariest games you’ll play this Halloween at quick withdrawal casinos. Ghost Glyph is a slot machine with medium volatility and Cluster Pays with a wide range of interesting features. The amazing graphics make it appear like an interesting video game. However, the symbols that you’ll see on the reels are much like any other game. The game is made up of 7X7 reels with a Cluster Pay system inside. You can collect a wide range of wilds and symbols that will increase your chances of winning cash and other amazing prizes.

3. Artemis vs Medusa

The legends of Greece have a different take on this amazing game. Quickspin pairs with the goddess Artemis to fight Medusa, the goddess of luck who brings excellent payouts for the lucky few. As far as the game is concerned, there are more than one thousand ways to win.

This means that you have a good chance of winning the jackpot and transforming your life. The slot has medium volatility and a 96.12 percent RTP. It’s not difficult to pick a bet for the upcoming spin since the slot uses the same system as any other release by Quickspin.

4. Vampire Senpai

Vampire Senpai is a new slot game that has been designed for the Asian market. While playing the game, you’ll come across several Chinese legends called Jiangshi. These vampires drain human beings in their life. It’s has a great theme especially for Asian people.

The title has 5X5 reels with rewards as high as 8894 the value of the stake with medium volatility. The game has free spins and several wild features that you’ll find interesting. Vampire Senpai offers excellent payouts to dedicated players. You’ll be amazed by the wide range of features and symbols that you’ll find in this game.

Conclusion

Quickspin has built a name for itself based on the quality of titles that they offer. The developer has been actively operating in the market for eight years now. And it has managed to capture the majority of young players who are into slots thanks to the wide range