Zippers might seem daunting at first yet there is no need to worry. However, with a zipper foot and several tips and tricks, sewing a zipper is actually very simple. When looking for the right type of zipper for specific applications, it is important that you keep the design you have in mind. Every application may look a bit different from outside since some zippers have visible topstitching but others don’t.

In skirts, for example, zippers can be found on the center back or on the left side. As for pants, depending on the specific style, the zippers could be found on the side, back, or front. The location of zippers depends on the kind of look that you want or the instructions for the pattern.

Take a look at some of the common types of zippers and their specific uses.

Centered Zipper

The centered zipper application is actually the most common with stitching seen on the right part of the location. For this, a narrow or regular zipper foot can be used. A seam allowance with a width of ½” or 5/8” is enough. The machine foot can be used as guide to sew in a zipper. However, if you want a truly crisp finish, you can try drawing first the stitching lines. Draw a line on both sides of the seam allowance that is ¼” from its seam with the third across its base opening which is the location of the zipper stop.

Invisible Zipper

The invisible zippers cannot be seen from the right part and the only thing that you see is its seam. You can now find special presser feet that is made to install invisible zippers. It is not absolutely necessary to use the invisible zipper foot for installing the zipper but it makes the job so much easier. An invisible zipper’s coils tend to curl back on themselves. This is why you need to press the zipper first before you sew it in place. Invisible zippers are installed in understitch seam.

Exposed Zipper

The exposed zipper applications show the zipper on the right part of a garment. These are the zippers that are available with metallic tape, satin tape, as well as multicolored teeth. These unique options are best featured on garments or projects that you would like to stand out. For lightweight fabric, the interfacing can be fused to the zipper opening’s wrong side.

Lapped Zipper

The lapped zipper applications make use of traditional zipper. But, a lap of fabric hides the zipper and this is topstitched in place. A narrow or regular zipper foot can be used.

There are many different uses for zippers that depend on the specific application that you have in mind. They also come in various materials to help you choose the right one for your project. To ensure that you can get only the best zippers, it is recommended that you buy your zippers only from the most reliable zipper suppliers like Zipper Shipper.