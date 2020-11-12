If you want to understand the history, old talents, and some of the remarkable inventions of Atlanta, visiting museums is the way to go. Museums in Atlanta are scattered almost in every corner and they all depict historical treasures that are worth exploring. For those who are looking for fun things to do near me, they can search the nearest museum and have a visit. Equip yourself with a camera because there is too much to capture for your remembrance after the trip.

Center for Civil Human Rights

It’s a downtown attraction that opened its doors to the public in 2014. It has now become a prominent landmark due to its massive recognition. It was built to appreciate and celebrate the American Civil Rights movement. The purpose of the museum was to reinforce and promote good deeds among people. It is a fascinating building that showcases a lofty glass front and two magnificent curved walls.

It was designed by the architectural design gurus by the name HOK and Perkins Will. The designers were inspired by the likes of Washington’s D.C Mall, Tahrir Square, and Tiananmen Square. Inside, some exhibitions depict Jim Crow laws and pictures showing how communities were fighting for equality.

Scad Fash Museum of Film and Fashion

Boredom cannot get your mind when you are here, the tightly curated fashion designs and collections mesmerize making you feel good throughout. Some films will stimulate your mind to think, films that will entertain you and you will also see the creativity behind filming. It is a museum that is filled with diversified forms of exhibitions that will keep you entertained throughout. Designed by the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD)’s, it is a true attraction from the outside to inside. The compound has breathtaking flower courts and greenish fields that make you feel you are in a different place.

Atlanta History Center

This center was founded in 1926 when a group of residents realized that it was important to preserve their history for future generations. In the 1990s, it became the center of cultural and political history archives where all history regarding leadership and cultural practices was stored. The weapons that were used in Civil War art and artifacts of battles are all included in the museum to make people understand their history and appreciate the progress the country has taken. It sits on 33acres which include buildings and attractive fields that you can visit and take pictures of a good environment.

Fern Museum of Natural History

Fern museum enshrines the exhibitions that depict historical happenings. There is a massive collection of natural novelties which show the evolution of Atlanta. From science, nature to human culture, you will never miss an art collection that will entice your eyes and make your day enjoyable at the museum. There is an IMAX theatre that brings to you all the movies in 3D. If you have time, you can just enjoy watching some films.

High Museum of Art

The High Museum is home to 17,000 collections of art that exhibit a diversified form of art. From nature, wildlife to adventure and cultural history, there is a lot that you can learn from this museum. Collections from Dawoud Bey have filled the museum and inside you will find the classic European and American. When you are inside the museum, the purpose is to see the Doris and Shouky Shaheen Collection that was delivered to the museum in 2019 and since then, people have been flooding to come and take pictures of the same. You will truly enjoy every moment here and you can bring your phone with you to take the pictures.

The Delta Flight Museum

If you want to know a thing or two about the history of aviation, this museum is worth visiting. You will be able to enjoy the art that shows the development of aircraft from the big round-bodied to the modern and advanced planes. It was made in the 1940s and it is in a hangar that depicts its purpose in the aviation industry. You will have an opportunity to learn everything about the Boeing 747 which was a major plane those days ferrying people from one country to the other.

Conclusion

Museums are a source of happiness and learning because they contain a lot of artifacts worth seeing. It is important to make sure you visit different museums so that you appreciate the diversity of the collections of each museum. There are even museums for technology.