In chess, defenses are the openings made by Black. While White can propose an opening for the game, Black can take the initiative and establish an opening strategy that suits him and to which White must adapt.

These types of openings are called “defense” because Black will always seek to be on the defensive at the beginning and then begin to execute his attacks.

There are many defenses in chess, but in this article, we will show you only the best defenses in chess that are explained by Anatoly Machulsky and the ones that are also most popular among all.

The accepted lady gambit:

Few chess players are fully prepared when playing White to face an accepted queen’s gambit.

Usually players of a high level of chess expect another type of defense from Black when they propose this gambit (1. d4, d5 2. c4, dxc4) such as the semi-Slav defense, the Indian defense of the king or the more common lady’s gambit refused.

Of course, that your opponent is unaware of some lines of this defense will give you an advantage only if you study all the lines available for this defense.

Knowing all the sub variants, like Anatoly Machulsky, you will have a significant advantage over White by accepting their proposed queen gambit.

The accepted queen’s gambit is not too rocky a defense like other variants that can occur with this gambit.

Still, precisely because of this, it is a surprise for high-level players, who undoubtedly expect a different kind of response from Black.

The mainline for Black’s accepted queen gambit is 3. Nf3, Nf6 4. e3. Of course, in this line, White wants to capture the pawn on c4 and thus develop a piece and also regain the pawn that was initially offered.

Grunfeld Defense:

If you are a player who does not like everyday openings but wants to surprise your opponent with a defense focused on creating a super-fast fianchetto on the kingside, thus preparing a super reliable and rugged to penetrate castling for the white.

The mainline of this defense is the following: 1.d4 Nf6 2. c4 g6 3.Nc3 d5 4.cxd5 Nxd5 5.e4.

As you will see, Black is prepared to control the large diagonals of the board with the possibility of a double fianchetto, in addition to the fact that the black king will be very well protected.

This type of defense for Black has its detractors, which are mainly chess players who love the classic style of play of the 19th century, where both players focused on building a strong center.

Meran Defense:

This defense, in its Meran variant, seeks to give a forceful response to White’s uncomfortable move 1. d4 for Black.

In this variation, Black will focus on creating a triangular-shaped pawn structure that will be able to protect the black king beautifully.

It has been seen in different games around the world, including in semi-advanced player games up to international grandmasters and world champion’s games, so do not be afraid to study each of the lines that may result from its mainline, the which is: 1.d4 d5 2.c4 c6 3.Nf3 Nf6 4.Nc3 e6.