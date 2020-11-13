British gut microbiome testing & analytics provider, Biomesight, is seeking value added resellers in new markets. Biomesight currently sells globally, but needs partners with a strong, local presence and marketing experience in markets outside the UK & USA. Partners would also need to assist with the logistics of shipping samples to their lab in the USA, while ensuring that local regulations are adhered to. Markets with primary national languages other than English is of particular interest.

Biomesight analyses your gut microbiome and provides gut health scores to improve with personalized food and prebiotic recommendations – unique to your current microbiome makeup. Users can either upload raw data from a selection of other providers or can purchase a test kit from Biomesight. The RRP of a test kit is £149 in the UK.

Gut Health Benefits

Typical Gut health benefits include:

Support immune system

Renewed energy & longevity

Improved vitamin synthesis

Protection from chronic diseases

More restorative sleep

Hormonal Balance

Media contact details:

Rose Walbrugh, Biomesight, London, UK

marketing@biomesight.com