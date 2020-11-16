Would you like to know how to lower your car expenses?

Figuring out how to cut down on your monthly car expenses might have eluded you of the excitement you first felt when you got your car, but the good news is that there are ways to spend less, and we can help you find out how.

Without further ado, here are 15 easy ways by which you reduce the cost of running your car without losing out on its comfort and safety features:

1. Leverage On Car Insurance

If your car insurance is where your biggest expense lies, then you should discuss it with your insurer and seek ways by which it can reduce.

In a situation where there is no alternative means of reducing your car insurance premium, an expert advisor from the AA Insurance suggests that you should compare the benefits and quotes of your insurance policy with other Insurance providers before renewing your quote.

That way, you’ll be able to make an unbiased decision in your interest.

2. When Your Car Is Cold, Drive Carefully

While looking to reduce the cost of running your car, one way to go about it is by keeping your engine warmed regularly.

When the engine is cold, it affects the efficiency of your car, and it won’t be long before it wears out the engine- which is one expense you’ll prefer to avoid.

3. Petrol Or Diesel, Which Is Better?

The answer to this would depend entirely on the number of miles your car travels in a year.

If you are an avid traveler and you cover more than 10,000 miles in a year, then a diesel-powered vehicle will help you save more money. Any distance less than this should be covered by a petrol-engine car.

4. Give The Accelerator A Break When Starting Your Car

Gone are the days when you have to suppress the accelerator when starting your car.

Times have changed, and with the models available today, you’ll only need to ignite the engine and be on the go. So, give the accelerator a break, and it’ll reduce the stress on the car engine.

5. Choose Your Car Tyres Thoughtfully

Do you realize that a quality Tyre can help to economize fuel?

Hence, when you have to buy a replacement for your car, invest in quality tires that can serve you for much longer; and are fuel-economical. You’ll save more that way.

6. Maximize The Cashback Option

A vehicle needs steady fuel to run; hence you should maximize opportunities that help you save about 5% off your fuel purchase.

The cash back option is one such, with providers such as Tesco and American Express. The small return percentage will lower your car expenses.

7. Gauge Your Car Tyre

Leaving your car Tyre unchecked will cost you far more than when you decide to gauge it.

When your car Tyre is under-inflated by 15psi, it can consume extra fuel, up to 6%, which isn’t fair on your savings. Hence, maintain a balanced pressure.

8. Take An Advanced Driving Course

Hypermiling is a term used to describe the art of Driving economically. Drivers who are knowledgeable on this subject can drive in such a way that lowers their premiums.

Taking an advanced Driving Course isn’t old fashioned, and you should use it to your advantage.

9. Get A Mobile Device Holder

In most countries, using a hand-held smartphone while driving is a big offense. You might have to pay a fine of €200 with 6 points on your license.

A smartphone holder costs far less, and you wouldn’t have to hold your phone. It’s a smart way to save costs.

10. Purchase Car Parts Yourself

It’s okay to overlook the extra charges from your car dealer, but when you need to review your expenses, you might need to get involved in the replacement of your car parts.

Get a quote from your car dealer but make your findings online, and at your local stores, you might end up very surprised at the difference in the quote.

The good news is that this time the extra money will be yours.

11. Wash Your Car

Do you have free hours during the weekend? Instead of driving off to the car wash center, maybe it’s time to save that extra money by doing the washing at home.

Give it a try and enjoy yourself while at it.

12. Avoid Exerting Your Windscreen Wiper In Winter

At the start of winter, you’ll find frost build up on your windscreen, but do not make the mistake of turning on the windshield wiper. Instead, use a de-icer, as it is more affordable and a better means of cleaning the ice.

13. Premium Fuel

Don’t get distracted by those who say it takes a premium Fuel to improve the performance of your car. It’s mostly a false assumption

Premium Fuel contains higher volumes of octane and cetane, and they are used in performance vehicles. Don’t spend more on premium Fuel.

14. Be Observant

Take note of the price per liter in the petrol stations on your way out. You might find one where the price is lower. That’s another way to reduce your fuel expenses.

15. Include Family Members In Your Car Insurance

That is a smart way to reduce your premium: Add a member of your family as a named driver. However, ensure that he/she has experience in driving so that you do not incur more expenses.

Follow these easy ways, and you would be amazed at how much you’re able to save off your car expenses. It’s a Win-Win result!