Choosing the right phone for your business may feel like a bit of a nightmare. You not only have to consider the performance quality of your phone, but you also need to have one that is data secure. Penalties for data breaches are no fun and potentially could cost your business dearly.

It would be best if you had a phone for your business. At some point, clients and customers will want to contact you, and urgent matters arise from time to time. Such is the nature of business.

As such, the choice of phone is important. You need one that can perform in all the right areas such as streaming speeds, connection reliability, coverage, and cloud compatibility, but also security encryption.

From a business perspective, here are phones for consideration.

Apple Business Phones

Apple was one of the pioneers of the smartphone industry. Many people swear by Apple products with their elegant designs and clean lines. In terms of performance, Apple phones always put forward a great product for the price. They may cost a little bit more than an android equivalent, but you are simply paying for a high-end version that often has a significant edge in terms of performance and build quality. They are not one of the biggest brands on the planet for nothing.

You can see a good comparison of the various models here; idealo.co.uk

With this in mind, three phones stand out for business performance.

iPhone 7 – A good entry point phone from Apple that offers all the functions you need to run a business on a day to day level. For that, it is fine, and like most Apple products is reliable and fast. It is, however, coming to the end of its life, and it may well be more cost-effective to consider a newer model.

iPhone 8 – The iPhone 8 is a reworked phone with upgraded features. It is quite different from its predecessor, which may come in handy depending on the nature of your business. Features such as wireless charging and up to a 70% increase in speed may make you look twice at the iPhone 8, despite criticisms over its battery life.

iPhone XR – The Apple XR brings back the full-screen design (no bevel) and has ditched fingerprint ID for facial recognition. According to Apple, your image is not stored on an external server but contained in the phone itself. The XR features an enhanced processor and larger screen and offers plenty of storage space.

Privacy and data protection wise, Apple states that it uses encryption in key areas of their mobile devices. They also use layered protection to prevent security breaches from apps.

Blackberry Business Phones

At one time, the only smartphone available was the Blackberry. It was quickly superseded by the rise of Apple and Android phones, and their operating model became obsolete as developers went where the users were.

They did, however, offer the best security on the market.

In 2020, they are making a come back featuring the Android operating system. So what’s on offer:

Blackberry KEY2 – Featuring Blackberry’s famous keyboard and now armed with the Android operating system, Blackberry is now making a competitive offering. The price is quite high, however, and may be off-putting despite the above-average battery life.

Blackberry Key2 LE – It doesn’t perform as well as its bigger, bolder cousin, but this is considerably cheaper and competes with other mid-range phones.

Blackberry Keyone – Considered to be the best Blackberry phone for sometime on its release in 2017, this phone could be for you if you like a real keyboard to type on, but don’t want to lose the ease of the Android operating system.

From a security perspective, the Blackberry range is hard to beat. As well as standard protections, each device on the KEY2 is injected with unique cryptographic keys. This is advanced tampering protection, so should the phone detect something is wrong it won’t boot. This makes it considerably harder to hack than its competitors.

Samsung Business Phones

Like Apple, Samsung needs no introduction and is the dominate player in the Android market, offering classy smooth design and a good range of phones. They offer some of the best performing phones available today.

Here’s a sample:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – With great storage options and a large screen, the elegant design is backed up by phone performance. It is also expensive and arguably suited to a more photography minded phone user.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – With unquestionable performance and ready for the future, there are little criticisms that can be made of this phone. Again, the high price may make it an unnecessary purchase for most business users.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – Another great offering and more affordable as well, this phone could be the option to choose for business if you love the brand and want something that can perform. Storage options may be disappointing for the money.

Samsung Phones run a Knox security protection on their devices. This comprises of data encryption, run-time protection, data isolation, and chip-up manufacturing. Samsung boasts government agencies and security experts trust their security.

Huawei Business Phones

Huawei is arguably the third most significant player in the market behind Samsung and Apple. Their offerings are on the whole excellent and can easily compete with the best. That said, their reputation is tarnished on both sides of the Atlantic over 5G and other issues.

They are still worth considering as a business phone.

Huawei P30 Pro – The Huawei P30 Pro is an excellent model phone and has very good camera capabilities. It offers good performance and storage.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro – The phone is an excellent all-rounder, but offers less storage capacity than the P30. The phone has also received criticism for its lack of UI finesse which you may find frustrating.

Huawei P30 – The little brother of the P30 Pro offers a very good phone for the price. Like most Huawei phones, it seems to be aimed at the photographer.

With its reputation tarnished by high-level government decisions both here and abroad, you may want to avoid Huawei’s offering as a business phone.

Google Pixel Business Phones

Google Pixel is a popular range of phones produced by the Android creator. The phones offer good design details, and competitive price points compared to other Android manufacturers. As Google releases them, they tend to get more pomp and circumstance than other brands.

Here are three for you to consider.

Google Pixel 5 – The latest offering from Google was released in October 2020. The phone has received decent reviews with plenty of praise heaped on its camera technology. With good phone specs but not exceptional ones, you may find other phones at better prices with similar capabilities.

Google Pixel 4 XL – Although arguably dated, many believe that this is the best Pixel phone. From a business perspective, it lacks storage, and as technology advances, this phone will be left behind.

Google Pixel 3 XL – A perfectly fine phone but has the same limitations as the 4 XL. It has also been discontinued from production, so if you have an issue replacing parts is going to be that little bit harder.

Google’s security takes the form of full-disk encryption, file-based encryption, and Trust-Zone security.