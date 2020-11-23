November is traditionally the best month for investors, this is especially true during an election year in the US. The reason for this is the markets manage to get clarity about the administration going forward. If there is uncertainty or doubt about the ability of the administration to aid entrepreneurship, this can have a negative effect on the value of stocks amidst speculation. We have done a full analysis of popular stocks, exchanges and cfd trading platforms throughout the internet in order to see which stocks are the most popular.

With the post-election volatility, we are seeing some massive stock buying opportunities. But don’t worry, we have done all the research for you and below is a list of stocks that we think will see great growth in the month of November. Read on to find out which stocks we have chosen and why.

Visa

Visa is a powerhouse in the payment processing industry. It is an extremely profitable company that pays out a decent dividend with a five-year growth rate of 20.11%. Visa has even gone on to beat their projected earnings estimate regardless of the current global pandemic.

Visa stock is valued at $212.70 which is currently down roughly 18% from its highs earlier in the year. Purchasing Visa stocks now is seen by many analysts as a discounted price as previous trends show this 18% drop is down to its support line. Given the volatility of the market, we are likely to see a bullish trend upwards in the value of the stock as we are heading into the end of this quarter and a new administration in the US.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

This is a massive Chinese tech company that has businesses in ecommerce, retail, internet and technology. The current worth per share is $306.87, this value has almost doubled over the last year showing incredible growth of 85%, and right now they also have a profit margin of 32.00%. This rate of growth shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. They own multiple businesses under their brand which means they have diverse revenue streams.

The next quarter ending in December 2020 they are expecting to see revenue growth of 51%, stabilising to 38% in 2021. They recently invested ~$3.6B in Sun Art Retail Group which is a Chinese supermarket. Deals such as these will only serve to increase Alibaba’s profit margins and stock value.

Etsy

This is an American ecommerce company that focuses on the niche of handmade, custom and vintage goods. At the end of last year, the stock was hovering around the $50.00 mark, and at the beginning of the pandemic they took a big hit. Since then, the stock has seen exponential growth, increasing their value per stock to $139.73. They currently have a profit margin of 13.78% and a return equity of 32.08%.

They do not currently pay put a dividend but are still able to attract investors with the longevity and rate of growth they have achieved in this past year. It is for these reasons that we have included Etsy onto our list of most popular stocks in November.

There you have it, our selection of the most popular stocks in the month of November. These companies have been included for the durability they have shown, throughout a time which has been financially difficult. By showing adaptive innovation, it has allowed them to continue growing and they have positioned themselves at the forefront of their respective industries.