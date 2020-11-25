Have you already settled on a Christmas gift idea for a girlfriend? If not, you could certainly benefit from the ideas suggested here.

Christmas comes and goes, but one specific problem remains. It’s the issue regarding finding the most precious gift for the most precious person in your life. If you are a man reading this, you would know how difficult it is to find something that she will not only like, but also cherish forever.

Of course, the most straightforward way men take to please their girlfriends is to buy them some jewellery. Anyhow, doesn’t Christmas ask for something different, something that hasn’t been tried and tested already? Don’t worry, if that’s the case, you can still do with some jewellery as the best Christmas gift ideas for a girlfriend as long as you put in the work to find a truly unique piece.

Christmas Gift Idea for Girlfriend

When it comes to jewellery, the options are in abundance. As you are looking for something this Christmas, start by choosing some of the most renowned jewellery brands, preferable Italian. That way, it would be reasonable to find many unique collections in every type of jewellery.

For example, a modern Italian jewellery brand, like Nomination, offers many different collections made in gold, silver, stainless steel, etc. What makes them unique is their use of modern detailing and precious gemstones. Anyways, once you know your preferred brands, you can then dive deep into their offerings.

Necklaces: Being relatively bigger in size, and more expensive in prices necklaces are always a special gift to give to your girlfriend. For Christmas, make it extra special with a pendant or adornments shaped like the first initial of her name. You can also opt for the usual heart-shaped, cross-shaped, or star-shaped pendants if you please.

Earrings: Earrings comes in all sizes and shapes, either in simplistic design or with intricate detailing. Rhodium or sterling silver earrings can easily wow your girlfriend, especially if it’s a trendy design with gemstones or charms. There are also earrings with personalised pendants.

Bracelets: Bracelets are perhaps the most versatile piece of jewellery. Therefore, it can be wonderful as a gift for every occasion including Christmas. Thanks to some innovative designs, there are now bracelets every link of which are detachable. This feature makes them really unique, as you detach and attach each of the links as you please, creating new compositions every time.

Make It Extra Special with Engravings

Whether it’s necklaces, bracelets, or earrings you can make your Christmas gift idea for girlfriend a little more special by inscribing a message of love or the name of the receptor right into the design of your preferred jewellery. Handcrafted engravings offer incredible prestige for the wearer, while a personal name or curated message can make it truly unique and customised. With some jewellers, you can easily order an engraving by giving them the message or the name and then selecting the fonts and the sizes.