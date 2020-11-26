When it comes to playing Blackjack, there’s a combination of skill, strategy, timing and luck that can help you not only enjoy this fantastic game but also play to your strengths in order to win more. Because of the way in which this unique casino game works, there are several ways that you can improve your potential when playing. We’ve put together the top tips, tricks and strategies that can improve how you play online Blackjack and reduce the house edge.

There is Always an Element of Luck

The first thing to remember when preparing a strategy for Blackjack is that luck is a big factor. The majority of the time, it is luck that determines whether you win or lose. So, with any technique applied, it won’t be a dead cert that you will win every time. The outcome of a round will always be random, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t give yourself a bit of an edge with certain strategies that are proven statistically to be highly effective.

A Blackjack Chart is a Basic Strategy to Start With

A Blackjack chart will tell you which move to take depending on the given situation of the table. This a logical strategy comprising of a sheet of rows and columns that outline your hand compared to the dealer’s up card, and the best move to take accordingly – also taking into account the number of decks in play. It is a basic way to tell you when to hit, stand, split or double down. As a player you can either memorise the chart or have one on hand when playing. A Blackjack chart will always give you the best option to take, but can’t always guarantee a win as there will always be an unknown variable – the cards in the deck yet to be dealt.

You Don’t Have to Get 21 To Win

As the game of Blackjack is also sometimes known as 21, plenty of beginners believe that they have to get a score of 21 each time in order to win. Although 21 is the best score and the number to aim for, it is not always the winning hand. There are other ways to win including having a hand that’s total is closer to 21 than that of the dealer’s – or if the dealer goes bust before you. It’s worth knowing the different ways you can win to improve your Blackjack strategy, and influence the moves you make to achieve the best outcome.

You Can Never Count Cards with Online Blackjack

Although possibly one of the most famous strategies for Blackjack, and portrayed countless times in TV and Film, the counting cards technique cannot be used when playing online Blackjack. A land-based casino relies on a dealer and a shoe to shuffle the single or multiple decks, and the cards are continuously dealt until the deck is re-shuffled, allowing the playing to have a running count on the game. However, online Blackjack games shuffle multiple decks using a random number generator (RNG), so the outcome is always completely random. This means that you cannot keep track of the card deck and count cards in any shape or form.

The Toughest Hand in Blackjack Is 16

16 is possibly the hardest hand to have in Blackjack due to its value being both potentially low or high. 16 is quite close to 21 – the score being aimed for – so could be a winning total, but it is also likely that another card dealt would cause you to go bust. So, do you hit or stand? Both moves could work depending on the situation and what the dealer’s hand is, so at this point it is worth consulting a Blackjack chart, where you can cross consult the hands at play and see which move is best and hopefully lead to a win.

These are just some of the top tips to help improve your strategy when playing online Blackjack, but it’s all about finding a playing style that suits you. As always, the luck of the deal is in play, but it’s also handy to have some guidance for how you move along the way.