Traveling via RV is one of the best ways for you to go on a road trip with family and friends. With an RV, you can feel a close intimacy with the places you’ll be staying, not to mention the relaxation you can get from being able to relax while on the road.

However, one of the most overwhelming but exciting parts of planning an RV adventure is deciding where to go. After all, you have a lot of places to choose from, and if you can go to every single one of them, you would do it in a heartbeat. But you can't. That's why picking places to go can also be stressful.

Lucky for you, we listed the places that we think are worth for you to try and visit on your own during your adventure. Here are some of them.

The Oregon Coast

One of the most popular RV destinations that people tend to go to first is the Oregon Coast. It’s popularity checks out because it indeed is a sight to behold, especially during the sunset. Its location is convenient, too, if you’re planning to the California border. Along the way from the Columbia River, it’s about 362 miles.

On the Oregon Coast, you can watch the puffins go about their daily lives on the rocks along the shores of Cannon Beach and Pacific City. You can also check out several lighthouses that dot the coastline.

US National Parks

If you’re new to RVing, knowing the different US national parks near your area is a good move. Currently, the country has around 58 national parks, which boasts a great selection of parks that gives you an intimate experience with nature and the great outdoors.

Most national parks like Yosemite, Zion, and Yellowstone have a suitable campground in the area. In them, there are public campgrounds that you can share with everyone else. However, if you’re looking for a more private area, there is a private campground as well.

Because of their beautiful campgrounds and probably the limited lodging around the area, national parks are an excellent way to start your RV adventure.

The Florida Keys

If you’re looking to escape the winter, the Florida Keys is your best bet. This place is one of the few places that offers sunshine and warmth all year long and boasts the most breathtaking tropical views and atmosphere.

There are different activities you can participate too, like kayaking, snorkeling, and diving. If you’re looking for parks instead, they have several. A few of these parks are Dry Tortugas National Park, Everglades National Park, and Biscayne Park. You don’t have to have each of them too since they can be located pretty quickly since they’re near.

Campgrounds are plenty too so it’ll be easy to find one that you find suitable for you. However, since it’s a popular RV destination, you may also book yourself a spot in the campgrounds to secure one. This is especially true during the summer, where many people will be visiting, resulting in long peak hours that can last for months.

Route 66

Route 66, also called the Mother Road, runs from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. It’s even featured in the novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” written by John Steinback in 1939. Not only that, but it also had a television show centered around Route 66. However, the road was taken out of the US highway system back in 1985 and featured as a tourist destination. Now, it’s divided by various National Scenic Byways.

If you’re planning to have a road trip on this historical road, then be prepared to plan for a long one. There are a lot of tourist spots along Route 66. Several of these are the Santa Monica Pier, Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, and the National Route 66 Museum in Elk City.

If you’re looking for a stop, you can see a lot of motels along the way, such as the Wigwam Motel in Arizona. However, if you want to be on a genuine road trip and are planning to stay in a campground instead, you can find RV-friendly stops like St. Louis West/Route 66 KOA.

The Black Hills, South Dakota

The Black Hills Region is one of the most popular RV tourist destinations that everyone wants to go to. The place is RV-friendly, and it’s home to several significant landmarks in the US, such as Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Monument. There are also several National Forest areas in this place, such as Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer State Park, and Devil’s Tower.

If you’re looking for lodging, you can visit some of the small western towns that are nearby in the area. However, if you want to stay in campgrounds, then it’s no problem. The area is large enough for your RV to camp and to explore around the area for as long as you like.

The Great Smoky Mountains

Some people call the Great Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway Part 2. However, that’s far from the truth. Although the Blue Ridge Parkway is excellent, the Great Smoky Mountains also have a lot to offer for people who want to hike and camp in the area. The Great Smoky Mountains National park is big and spans around 816 miles. If you entered from Cherokee, North Carolina, you wouldn’t see the vast majority of the site.

That said, it’s mostly recommended by a lot of people to just come into the other entrance in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, since along the way, you can visit the other tourist spots near the area, such as the Pigeon Forge, Ripley’s Aquarium, and yes, Dolly Parton’s amusement park.

Takeaway

All of the RV tourist destinations mentioned above are great and excellent starting points for your RV adventure. However, if you want to visit all of them at once, you’re free to do so. It’s essential to note that this list is in no way a ranking list since every one of these tourist destinations has its way of welcoming everybody with what they can offer. Happy trip!

