Have you been thinking about buying a property in Gloucestershire? Maybe you’re moving English county for work, perhaps you’re moving to start a new business or to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, or maybe, just maybe, you’re looking at holiday homes in Gloucestershire to earn rental income. Regardless of your motives, buying a property in Gloucestershire is a significant investment. If you’ve been talking to estate agents in Gloucestershire, here are the five most important facts about properties for sale in Gloucestershire that you need to know!

The average price of property is not very high

As per the UK House Price Index, the average cost of buying a property in Gloucestershire is £199,986. Compared to prime cities like London or metropolitan cities like Leeds and Manchester, this average price is seemingly low. In Gloucestershire, you can buy a detached home for around £331,000 and a semi-detached property for approximately £218,000. If you’re looking for property that is slightly more budget-friendly, you can find homes for about £161,000 while you can buy flats for a lesser price amount to approximately £118,000.

The best places to buy property

Without a doubt, five places in Gloucestershire are the best areas to purchase real estate. If you’ve been in touch with the local estate agents, be sure to ask them to show you prime properties in these five areas. The first place is called Quedgeley, which is a few miles from the city centre. This area is well-connected, and it is also very close to the Sharpness Canal and the River Severn. Another great spot is Barnwood, which was initially a small village. Barnwood is known for its green spaces, gorgeous views and relatively affordable housing. The third place on the list is called Tuffley. Tuffley has one of the best schools in the county! It is also known for its gorgeous green spaces and a whole lot of retail therapy. Fourth is Longlevens, which is a great family-friendly area. With schools, leisure centres, shops and more, this place has it all. Lastly, Hucclecote is a small village in the county. With outstanding community feels, local shops and many pubs, this place is loved by the locals. Also, the average price of property in Hucclecote is on the higher side, which is why it is most sought after.

The county is vast

While Gloucestershire seems like a small county with a few villages and districts, that is not the case. Gloucestershire spans over 1,025 square miles! So, whether you’re looking for a property in the heart of the county or a place far away from human civilisation, you’ll find it all in Gloucestershire. If you’re thinking about buy to let in Gloucestershire to earn a rental income by leasing to vacationers, then you must consider looking at places that are on the outskirts; properties that are away from the main town, ones that have great views and most importantly, properties that are private and secluded. Better still, why not contact the letting agents in Gloucestershire to get acquainted with the area?

The schools here are good

Gloucestershire is a great school district! With outstanding primary schools and secondary schools, you should not think twice before moving to Gloucestershire with your family. Kingsholm Church of England Primary School and St Peter’s Catholic Primary School are great primary schools while Sir Thomas Rich’s School and Denmark Road High School are great secondary schools. The Crypt School is an internationally famous Boys’ Grammar School, which also happens to be located in Gloucestershire. So, if Gloucestershire is where you want to settle with your family and kids, then schooling is the last thing you need to be worried about!

The crime rate is very low

One must always consider the crime rate and level of safety before buying property in any area. Gloucestershire is a very safe county with a relatively low crime rate. Most crimes that are committed in Gloucestershire are just anti-social behaviour crimes – these account to approximately 38 per cent of the crimes in the county. The levels of vehicle crime and burglary are very low in Gloucestershire.

There is a lot to do and see in Gloucestershire. From the infamous cheese markets to the oldest medieval library in Britain, from historic Roman remains to the tallest window in the world, Gloucestershire has many popular tourist attractions. So, whether you’re thinking about moving to Gloucestershire with your family or whether you’re interested in buying a property in this county to earn some rental income, an investment in Gloucestershire is a great idea.