World stock markets are experiencing a hectic final stretch of the year. Shaken since March by the coronavirus pandemic, investors have regained faith in the heat of the vaccine news, sparking volatility and creating new trading opportunities, although we already know that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Pharmaceuticals such as Pfizer or Moderna announced vaccines with an effectiveness greater than 90%, while Astrazeneca lowered this threshold to 70%. And the reading of the markets could not have been more positive.

The prospects of leaving the virus behind and returning to normality and growth are spurring the worst hit sectors, such as banking, tourism or energy. An exit to the upside that investors can take advantage of to look for the expected Santa Claus rally.

Indeed, the best investors continue to make a profit, as reflected by eToro’s ‘popular investors’ , thanks to their knowledge, experience and long-term vision of the markets.

In this sense, ‘copy trading’ is the perfect alternative to take advantage of all that set of tools and experiences that make the most popular investors shine, although it is always important to make well-informed decisions and understand the risk of all operations.

Therefore, the number of followers should not be the only criterion to take into account of a ‘popular investor’. Elements such as understanding the markets, long-term orientation or the use of simple instruments are also important.

In the Spain and Latam region , according to eToro data , the most popular investors are already taking advantage of this market recovery. One of them is MarianoPardo , whose return in November is 11.27%. Check here MarianoPardo’s portfolio.

Despite the complex environment, its overall performance for the year exceeds 60% and is supported by a highly technological portfolio, where the highest positions are for Alphabet , Google’s parent company, with 6.01%, Microsoft ( 6%) or Amazon (5.42%).

Other technology companies are also important for this investor, such as Netflix, Adobe, Alibaba or Apple, although it also incorporated mass consumption companies, such as Coca Cola or Nike .

Another of the most popular investors is Nuria García López (NuriaGL1), whose returns for the year exceed 6.5%. In this case, its portfolio is considerably smaller in terms of the number of securities and has posted positive returns in practically every month of the year (except two). Check here the portfolio of Nuria García López.

The profile is totally different and include increased investments FedEx , with 4.79% inverted, BroadridgeFinancial (3.61%) or Invitae Corp . (3.61%).

With a return on his portfolio of 18.68%, Jordi Barrufet Balcells (ValueFund) also stands out among the most popular investors in Spain . As in the case of Pardo, their investments do have a more technological profile in this case. Check here the portfolio of Jordi Barrufet Balcells.

Thus, the greatest weight in its portfolio is for Facebook (5.31%), followed by Amazon (5.2%) and Tesla (5.2%), although another mass consumer company such as McDonalds also reaches a percentage of the 5.2%.

In addition, Barrufet, living up to his nickname on eToro (ValueFund), has 5.2% of his positions in Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of billionaire Warren Buffet and the most popular icon of value investing.

In all cases, these are popular investors in Spain with very different approaches to the market. The copy trading strategy allows you to benefit from your decisions, always understanding that they have a risk.

One of the disruptions that eToro and social investing has brought is its Popular Investors (PI) program. Users can register in the program and start trading, so that eToro measures their returns and level of risk and their strategies can be copied by other users of the platform.

This content is for informational purposes only and cannot be considered investment advice or recommendation. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. CFDs are leveraged products and carry great risk to capital.

eToro is an entity regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license # 109/10 and registered with the CNMV within the Investment Services Companies section of the European Economic Area in Free Service. Your capital is at risk.