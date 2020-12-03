The recent situation brought by this pandemic has proven that a crisis management plan is a must for every industry. It caught the whole world off-guard and caused catastrophic effects to the economy on a global level. Many businesses struggled to keep their operations running, and having no back-up plan made it impossible for them to survive.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused great damage to the global industry. There’s a year-over-year decline of seated diners in restaurants worldwide was a staggering 51.3 percent in November 2020. Even the Restaurant Industry, one of the fastest growing industries, took a massive impact out of the current pandemic situation. That’s why it is crucial to have a well-thought of crisis management plan for business survival.

WHAT IS CRISIS MANAGEMENT

Crisis management is the tactics and strategies utilized by a business in dealing with unforeseen events that’s considered harmful to its operations. It secures the ability of the business to respond and to recover from the sudden negative event.

In the Restaurant Industry, restaurant crisis management plan is important as it serves as the backup of the whole of the restaurant or takeaway or cloud kitchen. If there’s a solid plan, the restaurant can weather any storm without compromising its operations.

The management would be surprised on how having a restaurant crisis management plan could mean the difference between recuperating from an unfortunate event and putting the restaurant’s reputation on the line.

This article will help restaurateurs understand what are the basic requirements of a reliable restaurant crisis management plan, and develop their ability to create a plan that would improve the survival of their restaurant in any scenario.

RESTAURANT CRISIS MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES

IDENTIFY THE GOALS OF YOUR CRISIS MANAGEMENT PLAN

Before anything else, it is important to know what the goal of the plan is. It should be clear for the whole team to know what they’re preparing for. Once the goals are set, it will serve as the guide to create a crisis management plan that would be beneficial for the restaurant or pizza shops[WU1] .

The basic goals for a good crisis management plan is to quickly recover from the impact of the sudden event, minimize or eliminate the negative effects to the whole restaurant, and to make sure that the restaurant’s brand remains intact.

ORGANIZE A CRISIS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Goals are set to be met, build a team that will be competent enough to carry out the restaurant crisis management plan and are capable of handling stressful situations. Make sure that the staff will be well represented and this team can communicate the plan to the whole restaurant.

INITIATE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS FOR THE TEAM

Communication that covers internal and external processes is an integral part of restaurant crisis management. Ensure that the team has an effective spokesperson to communicate to the staff, vendors, suppliers, and to the public, if needed, how the restaurant would respond to a certain situation.

The spokesperson should represent the brand and the whole restaurant organization and must address the situation with a professional demeanour.

BE PROACTIVE AND BE ACCOUNTABLE

Be proactive, stay calm, and address the issue with full honesty. It is important to be prepared for different types of situations, so that the team would know how to address the concerns properly.

And should the situation get out of hand, make sure that the restaurant management would address it to the customers in order to take control of the story, and avoid ending up defending the organization.

FEEDBACK ANALYSIS

A feedback from a customer reflects how effective the restaurant crisis management plan of a restaurant is. Also, it allows the management to identify the concerns of the customers before it becomes a major setback for the restaurant. It provides insights about the whole operation from the customer’s point of view.

This enables the restaurant’s management to create actionable steps needed to align with their customer’s needs and demands.

RE-EVALUATE THE CRISIS MANAGEMENT PLAN

Once the plan has been tested out, it is important to assess what are the things needed for improvement and apply necessary tweaks in the restaurant crisis management plan. Modify the plan and tools as needed, communicate it to the team, and train the team to be well-versed to these changes.

MOST COMMON TYPES OF CRISIS SCENARIOS

Crisis and emergencies come in different forms, and any situation may manifest into a business crisis depending on how the organization will deal and communicate the situation. Here are some of the crisis that an organization may face:

Natural Crisis

Financial Crisis

Organizational Crisis

Technological Crisis

Personnel Crisis

CONCLUSION

This year was expected to be a great year for the restaurant industry, but due to the unforeseen event – coronavirus outbreak, a loss of $240B is now expected by the end of 2020. They may come up with tons of reasonable excuses but this fast and huge decline just exposed how unprepared the whole industry was.

As the lockdown measures are starting to loosen, the Restaurant Industry is also slowly trying to recuperate from the effects of this pandemic. Restaurateurs should see this as an opportunity to revamp their restaurant crisis management plan in order to protect their business should another unexpected situation happen.

Keeping a positive attitude in dealing towards a crisis would serve as the core of the whole operation. It’ll be challenging and demanding, but it’ll be one of the most powerful moments for a restaurant to,(or any other organization), to have the ability to recover after a crisis.