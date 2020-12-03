The UK is in a bit of a buzz when it comes to CBD oil. The evidence for it are the numerous monthly Google searches. It’s safe to say that more than a quarter of a million Britons ask Google where to find the best CBD oil in the UK.

Cannabidiol is so popular in the UK that you can literary find deals everywhere.

The numerous buying guides for CBD oil in the UK are your best place to start looking but they aren’t everything. Thus, we took it upon ourselves to help you find the best UK CBD oil deals.

Make sure to stick around as we’ll start right now.

What is CBD Oil?

A very simple question that not many Britons fully understand the answer to. CBD Oil is a product of cannabidiol. This product goes through a process of extracting the CBD and mixing it with some kind of oil, usually MCT or any other. The product also contains plenty of flavonoids and terpenes to give the oil flavor and aroma.

Many types of oils exist in the UK market, with some being more potent than others and made from all kinds of ingredients. And with so many companies selling their products legally in the UK, it could be hard to find the best deals and best options. Luckily, that’s why we’re here so let’s explain more on that.

How to Find the Best Deals on CBD Oil in the UK?

Bargain Hunting

Bargain hunting refers to the practice of installing extensions onto your browser and letting it do all the work for you. Plenty of extensions, such as Honey, do a good job of finding the best deals when online shopping for CBD oil.

If the particular website has any kinds of deals going on, then these browser extensions will look for them and apply once on checkout. If the extension doesn’t find any, then you are shopping with someone who doesn’t offer deals or discounts on their CBD oil products.

Shop At the Right Time

The CBD industry is just like any other in the UK. Although it isn’t as established as some others, it still has periods of the year and even certain days where CBD products are cheaper.

Highlighting your favourite stores and visiting them once in a while will give you a good indication as to when to shop at the right time. Some might offer free shipping deals on products once or twice a year, while others might put their entire inventory at a discounted price for days such as Black Friday or Green Monday.

Free Shipping is a Deal Worth Your Time

Stores and dispensaries that offer free shipping on their products are well worth your time. Free shipping comes in many shapes and forms. Some offer free shipping on certain products while others in certain regions. A very popular free shipping tactic in the CBD industry is to offer it on orders above a certain price range, for example $150.

So, it might be smart to do all of your CBD oil shopping at once as opposed to a couple of times in the month. This way you are benefiting from the free shipping deal that comes in making a bigger purchase.

Get Onto Their Mailing List

If you have a particular brand that you do all of your CBD oil purchasing from, then make sure to get onto their mailing list. This is a great way for them to let you know regarding upcoming deals, discounts, and so on.

All it takes is subscribing to their mailing list by signing up with your email address. It’s very easy and a very convenient way of finding great deals and discounts. So long as you don’t mind getting emailed every now and then.

Go On Social Media

It’s safe to say that the easiest way for cannabis dispensaries to communicate with their buyers is through social media. Thus, following these brands on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter might well be a smart move to get the best deals and discounts.

Since sellers communicate with their followers online, they will let you know about upcoming discounts and deals. By having this knowledge, you can purchase CBD oil on a discount and even get a great deal in the process.

Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

Most CBD oil sellers have physical stores and websites at the same time. And going back to the part where we talked about shipping, some might not offer free shipping on their products.

Since the industry isn’t perfect, most sellers do charge for shipping. Thus, making an online purchase will save you a lot of time as opposed to going there and browsing. You can also do your research on the particular oil and make sure you’re buying quality.

And all that’s left is for you to go there and pick it up. This isn’t really a tip on getting the best deals, but it’s a tip that is well worth knowing.

Talk With the Chat Bot

Not many knows this one but trust us it is a good one. Namely, if a website has a chat bot then the bot will let you know about it the first time you open the site.

A little chat box will appear somewhere on the screen, but many rush to disregard it. Instead of doing that, why not talk with it about potential deals and discounts they might have on CBD oil.

Trust us when we say this, it is a great way of finding great deals whenever shopping for CBD oil or any other CBD product. UK CBD businesses utilise these chat bots because they can be of real help to the user.

And much like it, it will help you learn about potential deals and discounts.

Finishing Thoughts

You will need to spend some finding the best deals on CBD oil products. However, we hope you found this guide useful and will start to implement the tips.

Lastly, CBD oil deals and discounts and everywhere and all you need to do is look for them.