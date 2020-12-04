Most people realise the importance of keeping their weight in check. The only problem is that losing weight is incredibly challenging and a lot of people end up not getting the results they envisioned when they started their weight loss journeys. Losing weight requires a careful approach, and with so much advice on the internet and elsewhere, it can be difficult to choose the right and most effective weight loss approach. When choosing a weight loss approach, there are some things you ought to consider to find one that helps you lose weight and keep your weight in check.

Personal Preferences

There is no one weight-loss programme that will fit everybody, and this is why it is so important to choose one that is tailored for you. However, you can find one that works for you if you consider your lifestyle and weight-loss goals. Some of the things you should consider include diets you have tried in the past, the structure of the weight loss programme, your budget, and other considerations such as health conditions and allergies.

You might want to have a closer look at the diets you have tried in the past to see what you liked or disliked about them. You should also try to see if they worked as intended and explore the reasons why they did not yield the results you wanted.

The structure of your weight loss will include whether you will be going on this journey alone or if you will require some support. If you do, will you require in-person support or online support?

Choosing a dieting or weight loss programme that is too expensive might make it harder to stick to it in the long term. Try to find out what meals and supplements you might have to buy, as well as any gym membership fees and meetings you might have to attend to see if the cost is not only worth it for you, but sustainable in the long term.

Do You Require Rapid Weight Loss?

How fast you want to lose weight will largely determine the type of weight loss programme you choose and whether you want to incorporate a diet into your approach. While you might want to start exercising immediately, as that is one of the best ways to lose weight, you might not be able to do so immediately due to your weight. The solution is to rapidly lose a bit of weight before you start working out. This is where dieting comes in.

There are lots of diets you can choose from. If you have a BMI of 29 or less, you can choose a conservative approach. However, if you have a BMI of over 30, you might want to consider a low-calorie diet. These diets limit the number of calories you consume per day so your body utilises more calories than you consume, and this is how you lose weight rapidly.

The Cambridge weight plan is one that a lot of people gravitate towards, but better approaches have come along that solve some of the challenges of being on this diet. Some of these challenges include blood sugar level spikes due to consuming fewer meals and spacing them out too far. Also, there are weight loss plans like Shake That Weight that contain fewer calories per meal compared to the Cambridge weight plan. Because of this, they encourage you to eat more regularly, which helps eliminate hunger pangs and manage blood sugar levels between meals.

As you can see from this Cambridge Weight Plan Comparison, choosing this plan also requires that you sign up for regular weigh-ins, which might be discouraging, especially if you do not see the results you want immediately. The Cambridge Weight Plan comparison from Shake That Weight plan can help you make the transition to a healthier plan. Their programme includes complete meal replacement shakes and bars that contain very few calories. They also ensure their meal replacements have the right amounts of minerals and vitamins so that your nutrition needs are met when on their low-calorie dieting plan.

Choosing a Safe, Effective Plan

Rapid weight loss, as discussed above, might not be right for you, and you might therefore want to choose a different path. One of the most important things to think about when choosing a plan that you can live on is the plan’s flexibility.

A flexible plan allows you to incorporate foods from different food groups and does not exclude certain foods. A healthy plan will encourage you to have a healthy mix of whole grain, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, and seeds. Although a flexible plan might allow some indulgence, it should also be structured in such a way as to limit your alcohol intake, sugary drinks, and high-sugar sweets.

The plan you choose should also be balanced. This means that it should include adequate calories and nutrients for your daily needs. In this way, it should not encourage you to only eat certain foods exclusively, such as meat in some types of diets, or eliminating whole food groups such as carbohydrates.

Lastly, the plan you choose should encourage some physical activity. Exercising while keeping your caloric intake in check will go a long way in helping you lose weight. It also affords you some additional benefits including helping you sleep better, helping eliminate toxins released during weight loss, and helping you build muscle mass that can help in weight loss.

Involving Your Doctor

Although many people do not consider it necessary to involve their physician in their weight loss programme, it can be essential in some cases. One of these cases is where you need to lose weight due to health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. In this case, your doctor will be able to help you tailor your diet and workout routine so you can lose weight rapidly, get things under control, and come up with a long-term solution to keeping your weight in check.

Your doctor will help you learn how to exercise safely as well as manage any pain you might experience as you start exercising. Additionally, your doctor will review any medical issues you might have or medications you are taking to ensure any diets you go on do not affect or are not affected by these conditions or medications.

Your doctor might also refer you to a dietician or nutritionist if they think that is what you need before you start your weight loss journey.

Thinking Long Term

You should choose a weight loss programme that focuses on keeping your weight in check in the long term. Many people focus on losing weight immediately and do not realise that they also need to change their lifestyles after losing weight. While it is good to have a plan that helps you hit certain weight loss goals immediately, it is important that the programme also focuses on helping you make better lifestyle choices after the initial rapid weight loss period ends. This can include helping you enjoy healthy foods even while dieting so that you can continue on this path, or giving you the tools to help you avoid going back to previous eating habits.

Losing weight is a highly personal journey, and this is why it is so important that everyone who wants to lose weight chooses a plan that works for them.