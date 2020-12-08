When discussions come up about Canada’s best parts, a lot of the focus seems to stay on the east side. Because of the Cultural importance of Toronto and Ottawa’s historical significance, that’s as far west as some people think. This mistake is such a waste! Instead of stopping there, here are some other parts of Canada that should be considered.

Edmonton, AB

Although many Canadians think of Alberta as the Wild West of the Country, Edmonton stands apart. This city still has its country roots but has grown into an urban art and technology hub. Dozens of pop-up fairs and festivals happen throughout the city’s mild summers, and those who live here get to make the most out of the warmer months before the cold sets in during October. This city is lively, full of artistic and interesting people, and will keep you on your toes.

Calgary, AB

Calgary is more of what people think of when they’re thinking about Alberta. Unlike Edmonton, this city doesn’t have such a strong push for technology. Instead, it has great pride in its history and its place as the heart of Canadian oil. The top form of entertainment here is hockey and other sports teams, and because of this, it has a strong sense of community. You’ll fall in love with the charming city and will want to look at Calgary homes for sale before you have to leave.

Victoria, BC

If you want to have all of Seattle’s art and fun, without the price and turned up noses– Victoria is there for you. This little city is a jewel in Canada’s crown, full of creativity, art, and self-expression. The people who live here are the most incredible folks you’ll ever meet, and you won’t want to leave them behind once you visit. Getting a good view of the ocean, you can try food from all over the world, and enjoy mild winters and warm summers. This gem is a city for anyone wanting to stay young forever and enjoy expressing themselves as they do.

Vancouver, BC

Another Western tech hub, this city has both brains and brawn. An hour south of one of the best ski resorts globally, Vancouver has world renown for its business dealings mixed with a more laid back than the usual business-focused city. The winters here are harsher than in Victoria, but it’s easy sailing compared to Edmonton or Calgary. If you happen to be in town for the winter, enjoy the views of the snow-capped mountains, and possibly go skiing or snowboarding! What’s the good of a snowy mountain if you can’t slide down it?

Western Canada isn’t just cowboys and oil companies; it’s also beautiful scenery, great food, and some of the most amazing people you could get the chance to know! Book a trip, get to know these incredible people, and possibly go skiing or snowboarding for a while! There’s so much to see and do!