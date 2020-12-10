One of the cons of dealing with a trending subject is that many people would put a lot of unknowledgeable details online. And reeducating people is always almost impossible. Just some days ago, two friends of mine were involved in a heated argument on whether smoking hemp flower was an effective way of getting the benefits of CBD or not. Of course, they asked for my expert opinion, but I just couldn’t resist the temptation to stand aside and watch them give their first.

Needless to say, that the debate ended on a very much educating note. However, I was surprised at the tremendous amount of misinformation that flew around. Even when the info was correct, they were not sure or couldn’t explain how they came to be. I realized this is a subject that had not been done much justice; hence, we are left with myths and fallacies. So, here I am with all the details that you need to know about smoking hemp flower.

There are different strains of hemp flowers that you can purchase online or in stores. Some of the popular ones include Bubba Kush , Afghan Kush, Hindu Kush, Granddaddy Purple, etc. If you get hemp flowers and ground them, rolled some of them up, sat comfortably, and had a smoke, have you correctly consumed CBD?

Hemp Flower and CBD

First, what is CBD, and what is the relationship it has with hemp flower? CBD has grown massively mainstream in the last couple of years. It is a common compound tested against different conditions and has been discovered to be useful for treating pain, anxiety, skin conditions, and insomnia, among others. As a result, it is available in different forms and as a component of numerous products, including creams, lotions, edibles, balms, etc.

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a non-psychoactive compound extracted from the CBD flowers of hemp plants. The chemical composition of hemp plants contains not more than 0.3% by dry weight of psychoactive THC; hence, it does not produce a similar “high.”

Benefits of Smoking Hemp Flower

There are many methods through which we can consume CBD, and smoking the flower is one of the oldest means. Other ways of consuming CBD include consuming CBD edibles or gummies, vaping, tinctures, oils, or topical.

However, smoking the flower presents a highly beneficial method. This is due to the following reasons:

· Heating the flower helps with the conversion. When the hemp plant is dried and preserved, it contains the compound CBDa, a precursor to cannabidiol. It is only after heating that this compound is converted to CBD, and it can perform the functions it is expected to perform. Smoking hemp flower makes this possible since it exposes the buds to adequate heat for activation.

· Smoking allows easy ingestion into the body since it bypasses the digestive system. The faster a compound is absorbed by the body, the faster it performs its functions. Smoking hemp flower delivers CBD directly to your bloodstream and is carried by the lung’s blood vessels to the brain. Then, it is only a matter of minutes before the effects start kicking in.

· The effect is swift. Smoking CBD makes it possible to feel the impact of the compound immediately. For instance, smoking CBD prior to your presentation or performance can help you relax and scale quickly.

· Dosage is critical for anything you would be consuming, and smoking CBD makes this possible. Simply weigh the flower you want to smoke, and you can determine the amount of CBD going into your system.

Aside from CBD’s benefits, such as its non-psychoactive and non-addictive nature, the benefits of smoking hemp flower abound. Another one would be the flavor that comes from it, which gives you an exhilarating pungent smell that you would definitely love.

Methods of Smoking Hemp Flower

Smoking hemp flower is easy and can be done using different methods as well. For instance, you can roll up the flower and smoke it. Or you could use other popular means for smoking tobacco, such as using a pipe or a vaporizer.

One of the easiest methods by far is getting a CBD cigarette. Just like tobacco cigarettes, they are available in forms ready to be smoked. A similar version is pre-rolls. Although these are still relatively scarce, and you may not get them at the store near you, we can expect things to open up a bit more in the nearest future.

CBD joints are the most common. It requires only a little practice, and you are all set for a nice smoke without any form of delay. You also have maximum control over the quantity you take. A similar method that also gives you a fast result is CBD blunt, but this is still relatively scarce at the moment.

Conclusion

Smoking CBD flower has been around for a long time, and it continues to remain popular. Smoking hemp flower has certain benefits. Therefore, it is an excellent way to consume CBD. However, you should consider buying a high-quality organic Bubba Kush strain for you to experience the benefits truly. Although other methods such as vaporizing or consuming as a tincture, smoking remains one of the easiest and fastest ways.