The investment platform considers that the measures of regulators and supervisors put the value of the quality, safety and potential of crypto assets, as well as the protection of investors

etoro

eToro describes as positive and necessary the new measures adopted by global regulators and supervisors, in addition to those that are yet to come as Mica in Europe . The investment platform understands that this legislation protects the investor while crypto assets raise their visibility to the level of the rest of listed assets.

Such is the case as the new regulations of the British supervisor, the FCA , which ensures that excessive leverage is avoided and not allowed in assets that involve high volatility, such as bitcoin.

“EToro does not allow excessive leverage, so it was already seeking investor protection. Brokers have to avoid this type of option, ”said eToro spokesperson for Spain , Javier Molina .

With its 2018 guideline, the Spanish National Securities Market Commission ( CNMV ) seeks the fiscal security of operations and constant warning to the user of the complexity of certain financial products.

“All operators must comply with these types of obligations beyond taxation. But what is dangerous is not the product itself, but the users who operate with the product without the necessary knowledge ”, adds Molina.

eToro describes as positive and necessary the new measures adopted by global regulators and supervisors, in addition to those that are yet to come as Mica in Europe . The investment platform understands that this legislation protects the investor while crypto assets raise their visibility to the level of the rest of listed assets.

A definitive step towards maximum regulation, they point out from eToro, is the future European regulation, Mica. The purpose of Mica is the creation of a common European framework to prevent abuse in the operation of this asset class.

New thematic portfolio . eToro launches a new thematic wallet for the “new normal”.

Its name is RemoteWork CopyPortfolio and it is focused on companies that are at the center of the telecommuting boom

It is made up of 25 securities among which are known as Apple, Alphabet or Zoom and others focused on the business market that offer services that are vital for companies to cover teleworking.

Dani Brinker, head of investment portfolios at eToro pointed out that the advantages are “numerous” as these companies “will experience a permanent increase in the demand for their services, which in most cases should translate into higher profits.”