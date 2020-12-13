SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) posted a 65.6% increase setting its share price at $ 2.07 each during the hours prior to the trading session after rising about 9% on Wednesday.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) rose 53.8% to $ 16.90 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced that it would acquire AvePoint, Microsoft’s largest cloud data management solutions provider (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

Shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VGAC) rose 28.3% to $ 12.70 in pre-market trading.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) traded at $ 11.21, representing a 24.7% increase during pre-market after rising about 23% in trading on Wednesday. Earlier in the month, the company released its third-quarter results.

Shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) traded 23% higher at $ 4.34 pre-open after rising more than 24% in the previous session.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) posted a 20.2% gain to $ 5.90 before the market start.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 17.8% to $ 16.60 in the pre-market auction after rising more than 18% in Wednesday’s session.

Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) traded at $ 1.99 pre-market, up 17.1% after gaining more than 7% during trading on Wednesday. At the beginning of the month, the company made a profit in the last quarter.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) were 15.8% higher, trading at $ 1.54 before the market-opening bell after rising 6% during Wednesday’s session.

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) increased 14.3% to $ 2.80 during the pre-open. The company reported earlier in the month that it had started a phase 1 study for the drug SYNB8802 for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) rose 14.2% to $ 12 in pre-market trading.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) posted a 12.5% ​​improvement to $ 12.91 before the stock market start. During the first days of this month, the company announced its intention to merge with Microvast.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) traded 11.8% higher at $ 5.30 in the pre-market session after gaining 5% during Wednesday’s session.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) was up 11.7% to $ 2.39 in premarket trading after falling about 5% in trading on Wednesday.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) advanced 10.4% to $ 1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), for its part, rose 10% to $ 0.99 during the pre-opening auction.

These stocks were up more than 12% on Wednesday in light of the Salesforce-Slack acquisition talks.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) traded 9.2% higher at $ 19.38 in the pre-market session after gaining 8% during Wednesday’s session.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) traded at $ 29.38 pre-market, up 8.5% after gaining more than 8% during trading on Wednesday.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 8.1% to $ 2.93 during the pre-opening auction. The company recently raised its stake in electronic tractor firm Solectrac through a follow-up investment of $ 1.3 million.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) rose 6.7% to trade at $ 12.30 in pre-market trading.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) presented a rise in price, positioning at $ 12 per share during the pre-open, indicating an improvement of 8.6%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) lost 19.5% to $ 4.12 in the pre-market session Two Point One, LLC recently disclosed an active 5.7% stake in Marathon Patent Group.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 17.1% to $ 6.03 in pre-market trading after rising more than 15% on Wednesday.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) slipped 17% to trade at $ 5.88 in pre-market trading amid falling Bitcoin prices .

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) traded at $ 4.09 pre-market hours, down 17% after reporting third-quarter results.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC) was trading at a discount of 16.9% to settle at $ 18.51 before the opening bell after rising 86% in Wednesday’s session. Nuvve, which works with vehicle loads directly to the network, goes public through a merger with Newborn.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 16.3% to settle at $ 0.9122 in pre-market trading after a 25% gain during trading on Wednesday.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) traded 12.9% lower to $ 1.49 before trading after rising more than 31% in Wednesday’s session.

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) were down 10.5% to $ 2.04 in the session prior to the stock market opening. This name had a 30% increase on Wednesday after xSigma, a subsidiary of the company, launched a blockchain protocol for decentralized finance.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) was down 9.1% to $ 4.91 in pre-market trading and after falling more than 10% on Wednesday.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) was trading down 9% to $ 5.80 in pre-market trading. The company is expected to report the results obtained in the third quarter by November 30.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) lost 6.7% to settle at $ 0.25 pre-market after taking a big gain of around 18% on Wednesday.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) posted a 6.6% decline settling at $ 0.3739 before market start.

The price of these shares fell 50% during the day on Wednesday after the United States Army Corps of Engineers informed Pebble Limited Partnership, owned by the company that its application for permits under the Water Law Clean and other federal statutes had been denied.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) traded at a 6.5% discount to settle at $ 7 in the pre-market session.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) was down 5.6% to $ 24.50 in pre-market trading after falling more than 4% on Wednesday.

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) were down 5.2% to $ 38.57 before market start. These shares rose more than 37% on Wednesday after a report emerged stating that Salesforce (NYSE: CRM ) .com is in talks to acquire the company.