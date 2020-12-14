When entering into a new relationship, one should remember that coupledom consists not only of romantic dates and pleasant favors but also of a daily grind when it is important to maintain mutual understanding. But falling in love, people become infatuated with new feelings, which often deform the real image of a beloved person. So, we have compiled the 5 top signs that indicate you don’t know your partner as well as you think.

They don’t acquaint you with their closest friends

People choose their friends themselves, based on their own interests and inner principles. If your partner doesn’t introduce you to their friends during the first 6 months of a relationship, it means your beloved doesn’t take you seriously. It is worth noting that psychologists recommend being more attentive to people who do not have friends or hide them: perhaps your partner has social problems.

Your partner doesn’t want to talk about their childhood

Psychoanalyst Leon Zeltser argues that there are people who shy away from talking about their personal experiences and childhood as they don’t want to recall the chaos, negative feelings, and problems they experienced during this period. Professionals recommend sharing memories of your upbringing with your loved one and giving an honest assessment of your past – this will allow you to make your relationship stronger. To say more, humorous childhood stories are a great way to relieve the tension and make a girl laugh at the time of online dating.

You know nothing about their future plans

You may discuss where you will go for the weekend and how you will spend Christmas, but what do you know about the fateful plans for the future of your loved one? What does your partner tell you about their professional dreams or desire to build a family? It is very important to have common goals, as they are the foundation for building healthy and harmonious relationships.

Your partner does not feel you and your emotional state

When you come home tired or get the blues during a date, your partner should undersense your condition and build communication accordingly. But if you understand that your partner does not feel you at all, then there is no intimacy between you. Draw conclusions and observe how deeply your chosen one wants to get to know you. Try to explain to your beloved what is happening to you and don’t hesitate to ask for the support you need. Thus, you will understand each other much better. This is especially important when you start dating a single mother, as these women need more support from their beloved man.

You avoid talking on serious subjects

Karl Pillemer, a psychologist at Cornwell University, assures that two loving people may have different interests but must be unison in global issues. Do you know how your partner feels about money accumulation, marital fidelity, and childrearing? Do not shy away from serious subjects – they will help you to understand your beloved much better!