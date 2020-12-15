If you are new to affiliate marketing, then you have come to the right place. ABC Money has managed to secure an interview with the project manager of the casino affiliate website, Megaways Casino. In the following interview, William Conway will discuss how to set up your own affiliate marketing business and the costs and benefits which come with owning your own affiliate website.

ABC: Good day to you William, I hope you are well. Thank you for taking time out of your schedule to talk with us, we really appreciate it. Could you tell us a bit more about your affiliate website, Megaways Casino?

Megaways: Thanks for having me. Megaways Casino is an affiliate website I set up two years ago. As you can most likely deduct by the name of the website, it is based around online gambling and iGaming. Speciffically, Megaways Casino focusses on Megaways Casino’s, Megaways slots and Megaways related news. Over the past two years, we have helped hundreds of players to find an online casino operator to provide them with the opportunity to play slot games that use Megaways technology.

ABC: Could you tell us a bit more about how your affiliate website works?

Megaways: Megaways Casino is essentially the middleman between a potential online casino player and the online casino itself. Megaways.Casino is primed to give our visitors the most up-to-date knowledge in the form of Megaways casino games as possible. It is also our responsibility to inform our visitors which online casino is best for Megaways games. There are lots of online casino sites out there which do not have any games in this niche whereas there are others which specialise in Megaways related casino games. We cater to visitors from all over the world including Canada, Romania, South Africa, Australia and the United Kingdom. Due to this, we have partnerships with almost 50 different casinos.

ABC: How is Megaways Casino able to make money?

Megaways: Whenever one of our website visitors successfully signs up and makes a deposit with one of our operating partners, we receive a percentage of the amount they deposit. We feel this work well as if a casino player we send is happy with the casino he/she is playing at then they will be more likely to play and make deposits. Our number one aim is to ensure that our visitors are able to find a casino and play the Megaways slot they want to play. There are over 100 Megaways slot games too so this can be a tricky ask sometimes.

ABC: Can anyone become an affiliate marketer?

Megaways: For sure they can! Competition is fierce though, so you do need to be dedicated to offering potential customers a great product. We are actually planning on implementing a brand-new design to Megaways Casino very soon actually so watch this space! But if you want to become an affiliate marketer then my first piece of advice would be to research and then decide which market you want to become an affiliate in. Once you have done this, you need to decide which avenues you want to bring your traffic from. Social media and SEO techniques are the most common. If you are planning on setting up an affiliate site related to gambling, you should be aware that there are rules on what you are and are not allowed to show on social media. Finally, once your site is set up, you need to get into contact with the actual sellers of the product you are offering. This is where negotiation skills come in handy as you want to get for yourself a fair cut of the profits.

ABC: Is there a limit to the number of affiliate sites you can own?

Megaways: Absolutely not! One of the beauties of affiliate marketing is that your websites can be treated like your businesses. In fact, the more sites you have the more potential for growth and profits. Just make sure that you are passionate about the niche you want your affiliate site to fall under and there is no reason at all why you cannot make a success of it!

ABC: Thanks for speaking with us, William. Best of luck for the future!

Megaways: No problem!